5 underdogs to look out for in Valorant Champions Berlin 2021

Valorant players and fans all over the world are excited for the arrival of Valorant Champions 2021, the grand final stage of Valorant Champions Tour. The event is scheduled to be held from December 1-12, with their stage set in Berlin, Germany.

Sixteen teams from various parts of the world competed in several stages of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 all throughout the year to earn the honor of representing their region in the Grand Final stage of Valorant's inaugural annual tournament.

Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 being around the corner, Sportskeeda lists the five best players who enter the tournament as dark horses and are likely to enjoy a successful campaign in Berlin.

5 underdog players who are likely to excel at Valorant Champions Berlin 2021

5) Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Team: Vision Strikers (KR)

Agents: Breach, Skye, Sage

Kim "stax" Gu-taek is a former Counter Strike: Global Offensive player emerging out of South Korea. After trying his hand at CSGO's professional scene from 2017 to 2019, the 21-year-old made the switch to Valorant in June 2020. Gu-taek was joined by his former CSGO teammates on his new venture as they formed Vision Strikers.

Since their formation, stax and Vision Strikers managed to maintain a year-long winstreak of 102-0-4 before they lost to F4Q, making it the longest win-streak in competitive eSports history.

The youngster also aided his side to a Stage 1 Masters win in the Korean circuit. Most commonly seen taking Breach, stax has been seen playing Skye and Sage as well. Vision Strikers qualified for Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 after topping the Korean standings in circuit points.

4) Olavo "heat" Marcelo

Team: Vivo Keyd (BR)

Agents: Jett

Olavo "heat" Marcelo is a Brazilian player who represented teams like Delirawow and Havana Liberty before making the move to Keyd Stars, who are commonly known as Vivo Keyd. The 18-year-old has had a notable effect on the team's performance, being their primary choice for a duelist.

Despite playing with Jett all throughout his professional career, heat cannot be seen as a one-trick pony, often dictated by his consistent performances. His Marshal ace during VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin has garnered the attention of Valorant enthusiasts worldwide, as the youngster emerged to fame.

Finishing 2nd in the Brazilian circuit rankings, Keyd earns qualification for Champions 2021.

3) Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Team: Acend (EMEA)

Agents: Sova, Raze, Reyna

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt is a former professional Fortnite player who was known for his time on AGO Esports. After making the shift to Valorant, the 20-year-old represented THOSE GUYS, nolpenki and G2. It wasn't until June 2021 that Acend acquired zeek from G2 in exchange for koldamenta.

With cNed being one of the best Jett users in the world, zeek is the binding force of the team who creates situations that enable his more aggressive counterparts to go on a rampage.

The youngster can be seen playing Raze on Split and Bind, occasionally picking Reyna as well. Heading into Valorant Champions 2021, zeek is one of the best young prospects. Acend qualified for the tournament by finishing 2nd in the EMEA circuit rankings.

2) Nathan "leaf" Orf

Team: Cloud 9 Blue (NA)

Agents: Jett, Raze, Skye

Nathan "leaf" Orf is a former professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive player who represented various clubs for 2 years until he made the switch to Valorant in January 2021. The 18-year-old joined the roster of Cloud 9 Blue as one of their choices for a Duelist or Initiator.

Although ranked 8th on the North American circuit standings with just 50 points, Cloud 9 Blue earned qualification for Valorant Champions 2021 by putting on a show for the NA Last Chance Qualifiers.

leaf played a pivotal part in their performance in the tournament, defeating the favorites 100 Thieves and dominating Rise 3-0 in the grand finals. Cloud 9 are among the dark horses of the tournament, with the team's expectations on the shoulders of leaf.

1) Elias "jamppi" Olkkonen

Team: Team Liquid (EMEA)

Agents: Jett, Sova

Elias "jamppi" Olkkonen is a former professional CSGO player hailing from Finland. Receiving a Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) ban for a mistake he made when he was 13 dented his Counter Strike career, motivating him to give Valorant a shot. jamppi made a direct switch to Team Liquid's Valorant roster from ENCE.

Although commonly seen playing as Jett alongside ScreaM as Reyna, jamppi is a versatile player who can contribute to his team by playing Sova, Astra, Omen or Killjoy as well.

The 20-year-old took on the role of Liquid's IGL after the departure of ec1s, and has played an influential role in the team's success. Liquid's recent tournament victory at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers earned them a last-minute chance to qualify for Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul