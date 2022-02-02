When will Valorant's Lunar Celebration Event Pass end? 

Valorant enthusiasts all over the world are excited for the arrival of the Lunar Celebration Event Pass, a gift from Riot to their gaming audience in light of the Lunar New Year.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger in Asian culture, Riot Games has introduced a new skin bundle along with a free Battlepass that players can complete to avail a set of rewards.

The Lunar Celebration Event Pass is expected to arrive with the Patch 4.02, which will reach servers all over the world on February 2.

Riot Games have decided not to overwhelm their playerbase with in-game changes, but have managed to make the necessary adjustments to gameplay. Players can claim the Lunar Celebration Event Pass before its expiry in order to claim their promised rewards.

Valorant Lunar Celebration: When does the Event Pass expire?

Halfway into Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant, Riot Games is set to introduce a free Event Pass, which will be available for 15 days.

The Lunar Celebration Event Pass works similar to the Riot x Arcane event which came out earlier in November 2021 and will feature 7 different rewards that players can unlock by gaining the required XP.

The latest Event Pass is an exciting way for players to obtain valuable rewards at the cost of earning XP. Valorant's playerbase needs to complete the missions within 15 days of release in order to avail all rewards. Said list of rewards includes:

One spray

One gunbuddy

Two player titles

One player card

20 Radianite Points

With the Lunar New Year falling on February 1, all Valorant rewards associated with the event are expected to arrive with the upcoming patch and will reach the game's global audience on February 2, starting with the North American servers.

The remaining servers will receive the update at a later time, since each region has its own distinct patch release timing. With that being said, the Lunar Celebration Event Pass will end on February 17, 2022, 15 days after the patch arrives.

