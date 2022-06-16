Full list of Sheriff skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant skins have come a long way since the first episode, and Riot's first-person shooter has one of the best skins out there if players are looking for something shiny to put on their favorite weapons.
Sheriff is the most powerful pistol in the game, considering it can deal damage that competes with the Vandal and kill enemies with one shot to the head. This weapon brings tonnes of winning potential in save rounds and is absolutely terrifying in the right hands.
If players are looking to decorate this absolute powerhouse of a revolver with some great-looking skins, Valorant can provide 27 weapon skins for Sheriff as of Episode 4 Act 3. This article will list every single Sheriff skin available for players in Valorant.
List of all the Sheriff skins released in Valorant, including the ones in Episode 4 Act 3
Skins in Valorant can be purchased through Valorant Points (VP). To acquire VP, players must spend real-life currency.
Players can get their hands on their favorite weapon skins when they are available in the store rotation, and Valorant also provides reasonable prices for skins when the Night Market arrives, which is also worth checking out.
Prices are extremely low and pocket friendly in the Night Market. They vary depending on their skin classes. Some of them are animated and provide better looks and animations, while others are not so much.
Here are the types of skin classes available in Valorant, and the cost of the skins defers from class to class:
- Agent Contract Skins: Free of cost, players only need to finish the Agent contract in-game to equip these skins (Currently, all Agent contract weapon skins are for sidearms)
- Select Edition: 875 VP per skin
- Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP per skin
- Premium Edition: 1775 VP per skin
- Ultra Edition: 2475 VP per skin
- Exclusive Edition: The price for Exclusive Edition skins varies; all are above 2475 VP
Currently, there are 27 Sheriff skins in Valorant, including skins available in the Battle Pass. All the Sheriff skins in the game are listed as of Episode 4 Act 3.
Battle Pass exclusive Sheriff skins
These skins are only available through the purchase of Battle Pass within the game, and players must use VP to purchase the Battle Pass.
Lightwave Sheriff
Polyfox Sheriff
Polyfrog Sheriff
Schema Sheriff
Surge Sheriff
Varnish Sheriff
.SYS Sheriff
K/TAC Sheriff
Agent Contract Sheriff skins
These skins can be acquired for free by the players. They are available once players have completed the contracts of specific Agents with Sheriff on the contract. These skins provide no animations and are similar to Select Edition skins, the only difference being they can be acquired by players without spending real-life currency.
Death Wish Sheriff (Available through completing Yoru's Agent Contract)
Game Over Sheriff (Available through completing Jett's Agent Contract)
Peacekeeper Sheriff (Available through completing Brimstone's Agent
Contract)
Protektor Sheriff (Available through completing Sova's Agent Contract)
Select Edition Sheriff skins
These are base-tier Sheriff skins with no animations or finishers. They can be purchased for very little VP and are comparatively cheaper.
Convex Sheriff
Prism II Sheriff
Deluxe Sheriff Skins
Deluxe skins aren't exactly premium skins, but they do deliver some animations and better body designs over the select skins.
Aristocrat Sheriff
Minima Sheriff
Sakura Sheriff
Silvanus Sheriff
Wasteland Sheriff
Premium Edition Sheriff skins
Premium skins arrive with top-tier animations and beautiful body designs that make them stand out from the other skins in the game.
Ion Sheriff
Magepunk Sheriff
Nebula Sheriff
Reaver Sheriff
Exclusive Edition Sheriff skins
The highest tier available for skins is the exclusive edition. Some arrive during special events, while a few possess traits that make them special.
Arcane Sheriff
Sentinels of Light Sheriff
Singularity Sheriff
Ultra Editions
Currently, there is only one Ultra Edition skin present in Valorant for most of the weapons that even have it, with Sheriff being one of them. Ultra Edition skins provide superior quality animation and sound compared to the rest of the skins.
Protocol 781-A Sheriff
Apart from the Battle Pass exclusive Sheriff skins, all the ones listed above are available for sale whenever they appear in the store rotation in Valorant. Further discounts are also available upon purchase when the Night Market arrives every season. However, event-exclusive skins such as the Arcane Sheriff will not return to the store unless Riot Games announces it.