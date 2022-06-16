Full list of Sheriff skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant skins have come a long way since the first episode, and Riot's first-person shooter has one of the best skins out there if players are looking for something shiny to put on their favorite weapons.

Sheriff is the most powerful pistol in the game, considering it can deal damage that competes with the Vandal and kill enemies with one shot to the head. This weapon brings tonnes of winning potential in save rounds and is absolutely terrifying in the right hands.

If players are looking to decorate this absolute powerhouse of a revolver with some great-looking skins, Valorant can provide 27 weapon skins for Sheriff as of Episode 4 Act 3. This article will list every single Sheriff skin available for players in Valorant.

List of all the Sheriff skins released in Valorant, including the ones in Episode 4 Act 3

Skins in Valorant can be purchased through Valorant Points (VP). To acquire VP, players must spend real-life currency.

Players can get their hands on their favorite weapon skins when they are available in the store rotation, and Valorant also provides reasonable prices for skins when the Night Market arrives, which is also worth checking out.

Prices are extremely low and pocket friendly in the Night Market. They vary depending on their skin classes. Some of them are animated and provide better looks and animations, while others are not so much.

Here are the types of skin classes available in Valorant, and the cost of the skins defers from class to class:

Agent Contract Skins : Free of cost, players only need to finish the Agent contract in-game to equip these skins (Currently, all Agent contract weapon skins are for sidearms)

: Free of cost, players only need to finish the Agent contract in-game to equip these skins (Currently, all Agent contract weapon skins are for sidearms) Select Edition: 875 VP per skin

875 VP per skin Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP per skin

1275 VP per skin Premium Edition: 1775 VP per skin

1775 VP per skin Ultra Edition: 2475 VP per skin

2475 VP per skin Exclusive Edition: The price for Exclusive Edition skins varies; all are above 2475 VP

Currently, there are 27 Sheriff skins in Valorant, including skins available in the Battle Pass. All the Sheriff skins in the game are listed as of Episode 4 Act 3.

Battle Pass exclusive Sheriff skins

These skins are only available through the purchase of Battle Pass within the game, and players must use VP to purchase the Battle Pass.

Lightwave Sheriff

Lightwave Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Polyfox Sheriff

Polyfox Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Polyfrog Sheriff

Polyfrog Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Schema Sheriff

Schema Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Surge Sheriff

Surge Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Varnish Sheriff

Varnish Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

.SYS Sheriff

.SYS Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC Sheriff

K/TAC Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Agent Contract Sheriff skins

These skins can be acquired for free by the players. They are available once players have completed the contracts of specific Agents with Sheriff on the contract. These skins provide no animations and are similar to Select Edition skins, the only difference being they can be acquired by players without spending real-life currency.

Death Wish Sheriff (Available through completing Yoru's Agent Contract)

Death Wish Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Game Over Sheriff (Available through completing Jett's Agent Contract)

Game Over Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Peacekeeper Sheriff (Available through completing Brimstone's Agent

Contract)

Peacekeeper Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Protektor Sheriff (Available through completing Sova's Agent Contract)

Protektor Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Select Edition Sheriff skins

These are base-tier Sheriff skins with no animations or finishers. They can be purchased for very little VP and are comparatively cheaper.

Convex Sheriff

Convex Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Prism II Sheriff

Prism II Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Deluxe Sheriff Skins

Deluxe skins aren't exactly premium skins, but they do deliver some animations and better body designs over the select skins.

Aristocrat Sheriff

Aristocrat Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Minima Sheriff

Minima Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Sakura Sheriff

Sakura Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Silvanus Sheriff

Silvanus Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Wasteland Sheriff

Wasteland Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Premium Edition Sheriff skins

Premium skins arrive with top-tier animations and beautiful body designs that make them stand out from the other skins in the game.

Ion Sheriff

Ion Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Magepunk Sheriff

Magepunk Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Nebula Sheriff

Nebula Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Reaver Sheriff

Reaver Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Exclusive Edition Sheriff skins

The highest tier available for skins is the exclusive edition. Some arrive during special events, while a few possess traits that make them special.

Arcane Sheriff

Arcane Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Sentinels of Light Sheriff

Sentinels of Light Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Singularity Sheriff

Singularity Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Ultra Editions

Currently, there is only one Ultra Edition skin present in Valorant for most of the weapons that even have it, with Sheriff being one of them. Ultra Edition skins provide superior quality animation and sound compared to the rest of the skins.

Protocol 781-A Sheriff

Protocol 781-A Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from the Battle Pass exclusive Sheriff skins, all the ones listed above are available for sale whenever they appear in the store rotation in Valorant. Further discounts are also available upon purchase when the Night Market arrives every season. However, event-exclusive skins such as the Arcane Sheriff will not return to the store unless Riot Games announces it.

