Full list of Vandal skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant is known for its plethora of weapon skins that allow players to represent their style in the game. As time goes on, this collection of skins also observes extensions every now and then, which makes it hard to keep track of all variants.
In Riot's FPS title, Vandal is known for being one of the most used weapons, featuring in almost every match. Futhermore, the weapon is among the very few guns that can kill with one headshot. Thus increasing the demand for a market that desires custom skins for that specific weapon.
As of Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 3, the game has a variety of custom skins that vary in editions and are available through the in-game store.
This article will list every single available Vandal skin Valorant that has been released, which users can look at for reference purposes.
Every single Vandal skin released for Valorant, including Episode 4 Act 3
First and foremost, skins in the game can be purchased using a specified currency called Valorant Points (VP), which can be earned by spending real-life credits.
The following are all the types of skin classes in Valorant that have their own cost standards:
- Select Edition >>> 875 VP for each skin
- Deluxe Edition >>> 1275 VP for each skin
- Premium Edition >>> 1775 VP for each skin
- Ultra Edition >>> 2475 VP for each skin
- Exclusive Edition >>> Varies ( Above 2475 VP for each skin)
Currently, there are a total of 38 Vandal skins available in the game at the moment, including the ones available in the Battle Pass. The following is the list of Vandal skins in the game till Episode 4 Act 3.
Battle Pass-exclusive Vandal skins
These skins are only exclusive to Battle Pass and can be claimed by using VP.
.SYS
Cavalier
Depths
DOT EXE
Hivemind
K/TAC
Lycan’s Bane
Nitro
Ruin
Schema
Select Edition Vandal skins (875 VP)
Base-tier Vandal skins can be purchased by spending a minimum amount of VP, but they don’t arrive with other benefits.
Sensations
Prism
Luxe
Endeavor
Deluxe Edition Vandal skins (1275 VP)
Slightly premium-looking weapon skins that sometimes arrive with special effects or better body design.
Winterwunderland
Wasteland
Titanmail
Team Ace
Silvanus
Sakura
Nunca Olvidados
Horizon
Avalanche
Aristocrat
Premium Edition Vandal skins (1775 VP)
High-tier weapon skins that arrive with animated bodies and other exciting animations that make them live and breathe in the game.
Valorant Go! Vol. 2
Tethered Realms
Reaver
Prime
Origin
Neptune
Gaia’s Vengeance
Forsaken
Ego
Exclusive Edition Vandal skins (Varied)
These high-tier, rare skins arrive during various events or have their very own unique traits that make them special.
Sentinels of Light (2175 VP)
RGX 11Z Pro (2175 VP)
Glitchpop (2175 VP)
Champions 2021 (2675 VP)
Elderflame (Ultra Edition - 2475 VP)
These Vandal skins, other than the Battle Pass-exclusive ones are still available in the game and can be brought if they show up in store rotation. Players can also get huge discounts on these during Night Market, so they should look out for those as well.