Full list of Vandal skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant is known for its plethora of weapon skins that allow players to represent their style in the game. As time goes on, this collection of skins also observes extensions every now and then, which makes it hard to keep track of all variants.

In Riot's FPS title, Vandal is known for being one of the most used weapons, featuring in almost every match. Futhermore, the weapon is among the very few guns that can kill with one headshot. Thus increasing the demand for a market that desires custom skins for that specific weapon.

As of Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 3, the game has a variety of custom skins that vary in editions and are available through the in-game store.

This article will list every single available Vandal skin Valorant that has been released, which users can look at for reference purposes.

First and foremost, skins in the game can be purchased using a specified currency called Valorant Points (VP), which can be earned by spending real-life credits.

The following are all the types of skin classes in Valorant that have their own cost standards:

Select Edition >>> 875 VP for each skin

>>> 875 VP for each skin Deluxe Edition >>> 1275 VP for each skin

>>> 1275 VP for each skin Premium Edition >>> 1775 VP for each skin

>>> 1775 VP for each skin Ultra Edition >>> 2475 VP for each skin

>>> 2475 VP for each skin Exclusive Edition >>> Varies ( Above 2475 VP for each skin)

Currently, there are a total of 38 Vandal skins available in the game at the moment, including the ones available in the Battle Pass. The following is the list of Vandal skins in the game till Episode 4 Act 3.

Battle Pass-exclusive Vandal skins

These skins are only exclusive to Battle Pass and can be claimed by using VP.

.SYS

.SYS Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Cavalier

Cavalier Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Depths

Depths Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

DOT EXE

DOT EXE Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Hivemind

Hivemind Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC

K/TAC Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Lycan’s Bane

Lycan's Bane Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Nitro

Nitro Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Ruin

Ruin Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Schema

Schema Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Select Edition Vandal skins (875 VP)

Base-tier Vandal skins can be purchased by spending a minimum amount of VP, but they don’t arrive with other benefits.

Sensations

Sensations Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Prism

Prism Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Luxe

Luxe Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Endeavor

Endeavor Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Deluxe Edition Vandal skins (1275 VP)

Slightly premium-looking weapon skins that sometimes arrive with special effects or better body design.

Winterwunderland

Winterwunderland Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Wasteland

Wasteland Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Titanmail

Titanmail Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Team Ace

Team Ace Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Silvanus

Silvanus Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Sakura

Sakura Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Nunca Olvidados

Nunca Olvidados Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Horizon

Horizon Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Avalanche

Avalanche Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Aristocrat

Aristocrat Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Premium Edition Vandal skins (1775 VP)

High-tier weapon skins that arrive with animated bodies and other exciting animations that make them live and breathe in the game.

Valorant Go! Vol. 2

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Tethered Realms

Tethered Realms Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Reaver

Reaver Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Prime

Prime Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Origin

Origin Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Neptune

Neptune Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Gaia’s Vengeance

Gaia's Vengeance Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Forsaken

Forsaken Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Ego

Ego Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Exclusive Edition Vandal skins (Varied)

These high-tier, rare skins arrive during various events or have their very own unique traits that make them special.

Sentinels of Light (2175 VP)

Sentinels of Light Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

RGX 11Z Pro (2175 VP)

RGX 11Z Pro Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop (2175 VP)

Glitchpop Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Champions 2021 (2675 VP)

Champions 2021 Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Elderflame (Ultra Edition - 2475 VP)

Elderflame Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

These Vandal skins, other than the Battle Pass-exclusive ones are still available in the game and can be brought if they show up in store rotation. Players can also get huge discounts on these during Night Market, so they should look out for those as well.

