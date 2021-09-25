Valorant Currency Guide: Everything about RP and VP explained

Valorant provides a huge collection of both free and paid weapon skins. The premium segment skins need to be bought with Valorant Points and upgraded with Radianite Points.

It is not uncommon to have weapon skins in shooter games to allow players to represent themselves with weapon customization. For example, CS:GO provides the players with a marketplace of skins that can be bought with real-life credits and also be traded with other players. However, for Valorant, the currency system works in a different way.

This article will explain how the currency system works in Valorant and how players can acquire them.

How Valorant currency works

Currently, Valorant has two types of in-game currency and are called Valorant Points (VP) and Radianite Points(RP). Valorant Points can be used to purchase cosmetics, battle pass, complete agent contracts, and also to buy Radianite Points. Radianite Points can be used to upgrade certain types of weapon skins.

Valorant doesn’t allow direct usage of real-life currency in the game. To do so players have to buy Valorant Points with real money. The exchange rate for Valorant Points and real-life currencies of different countries or regions are as follows:

North America

475 VP + 0 VP(Bonus) >>> $4.99

950 VP + 50 VP(Bonus) >>> $9.99

1900 VP + 150 VP(Bonus) >>> $19.99

3325 VP + 325 VP(Bonus) >>> $34.99

4750 VP + 600 VP(Bonus) >>> $49.99

9500 VP + 1500 VP(Bonus) >>> $99.99

Europe

475 VP + 0 VP(Bonus) >>> €5

950 VP + 50 VP(Bonus) >>> €10

1900 VP + 150 VP(Bonus) >>> €20

3330 VP + 320 VP(Bonus) >>> €35

4750 VP + 600 VP(Bonus) >>> €50

9500 VP + 1500 VP(Bonus) >>> €100

India(Credit Card)

500 VP + 0 VP(Bonus) >>> €5.49

1090 VP + 60 VP(Bonus) >>> €11.99

2000 VP + 150 VP(Bonus) >>> €21.99

4000 VP + 400 VP(Bonus) >>> €43.99

4910 VP + 590 VP(Bonus) >>> €53.99

9090 VP + 1410 VP(Bonus) >>> €99.99

India(Paytm)

475 VP + 0 VP(Bonus) >>> ₹399

950 VP + 50 VP(Bonus) >>> ₹799

1900 VP + 150 VP(Bonus) >>> ₹1599

3205 VP + 445 VP(Bonus) >>> ₹2699

4750 VP + 600 VP(Bonus) >>> ₹3999

9380 VP + 1620 VP(Bonus) >>> ₹7900

If any Valorant player wishes to buy Radianite Points (RP), it can be bought at the following VP rates:

20 RP >>> 1600 VP

40 RP >>> 2800 VP

80 RP >>> 4800 VP

