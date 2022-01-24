Top 5 underrated skins in Valorant Episode 4

There is a huge range of weapon skin bundles to choose from in Valorant and it gets a bit complicated for players to choose the one to go along with. Most of these players pick skin lines that are hugely popular, because they think that those are the best.

However, that isn’t the case as there are multiple skin bundles in Valorant that are as amazing as the famous ones but don’t get the same spotlight. Also, these skins have unique features too, so it is worth talking about them.

To highlight the unfavored skin bundles, this article will list five underrated skin bundles in Valorant with the aim of giving them some exposure.

5 skin bundles in Valorant that do not get the attention they deserve

The five skins that have been chosen for the list and can go toe-to-toe with other Riot Games' offerings are:

Singularity

Radiant Crisis

Recon

Sentinel of Light

Magepunk

1) Singularity

The singularity skin line is out of the world (Image via Riot Games)

Skins release: Episode 1 Act 3

Episode 1 Act 3 Cost: 8,700 VP

8,700 VP Availability: Exclusive (Not available in store anymore)

The Singularity bundle was an exclusive skin that was introduced to Valorant in its initial stage and did manage to get the attention of the players, but only for a short period of time. The entire theme is built from the idea of a blackhole whose center is called Singularity.

The skin's design is focused on geometry, and it has a cosmic theme that adds extra layers to the overall appearance. The skin line is one-of-a-kind as it has everything a premium skin line has to offer, along with custom animations that make it unique.

2) Radiant Crisis

The comicy theme of the Radiant Crisis makes it unique (Image via Riot Games)

Skins release: Episode 3 Act 3

Episode 3 Act 3 Cost: 8,700 VP

8,700 VP Availability: Premium (Available through store rotation)

The premium skin bundle is a refreshing offering and has a very comic-like artstyle esthetic to it. The skin follows all the art rules of comic books, like popping sound effects and color scheme on the gun skin.

These skins are not as popular as other famous skins like prime and others. However, the custom animations it has in every aspect make this skin bundle stand out from its counterparts.

3) Recon

The skin bundle makes the players like being in special ops (Image via Riot Games)

Skins release: Episode 3 Act 2

Episode 3 Act 2 Cost: 7,100 VP

7,100 VP Availability: Premium (Available through store rotation)

The fully-tactical-themed weapon skin bundle was the first to include a butterfly knife and was noticed for that reason. However, looking at the rest of the skins, the weapons give a vibe of working for spec ops, which gave it a certain charm in Valorant.

Upon unlocking every variant, the skin let players affix new weapon attachments that are only added for visual purposes. This is something that can only be done with this skin line and sets it apart from others.

4) Sentinel of Light

The collaborative event with League of Legends gave one of the best skin lines in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Skins release: Episode 3 Act 1

Episode 3 Act 1 Cost: 8,700 VP

8,700 VP Availability: Exclusive (Not available in store anymore)

This Valorant bundle is just another example of an exclusive skin that didn’t get much-needed attention. These weapon skins were based on League of Legends’ (LoL) Sentinel of Light event.

The reason why the skin line didn't get a lot of limelight was because it got shadowed by the Ruination bundle that arrived with it. However, the skin bundle has all the features of premium Valorant bundles, including a unique LoL-based finisher.

5) Magepunk

A bit of magic and streampunk vibe is all this skin bundle requires (Image via Riot Games)

Skins release: Episode 2 Act 2

Episode 2 Act 2 Cost: 7,100 VP

7,100 VP Availability: Premium (Available through store rotation)

The steampunk-inspired collection has its own distinctive qualities, like being powered by magic electricity with wooden and brass bodywork. The skin is quite unique for being a premium skin, however, gets overlooked for its body's build.

Even though this Valorant skin bundle doesn't look as flashy as popular ones, it has its own sound effects. Additionally, its finisher animation puts it at par with other premium skins. So players should definitely try this bundle out.

Note: This article is based on the writer's views and the bundles present here are not in any particular order of ranking.

