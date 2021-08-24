Valorant Recon Skin Bundle: Price, release date and more

Valorant is bringing a brand new military-themed Recon skin bundle in Patch 3.04.

Players have received no new weapon skin since the release of the Sentinels of Lights skin in Patch 3.02. Riot Games brought the old Sakura skin bundle back to the Valorant store in Patch 3.03. Hence, the community has been waiting for a new skin bundle for a long time.

The new Recon skin bundle is Valorant’s second military-themed skin bundle after Infantry. Since then, no realistic or military-themed skin has been brought to Valorant. Most of the weapon skins in Valorant are fancy and lack a naturalistic touch to them, making the skin glimmer. However, things are not the same with the new Recon skin line.

The Recon skin is quite reminiscent of battlefield game titles like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Rainbow Six and more, which reflects the feel of being in a traditional modern shooter.

Price and Release of the Recon Skin Bundle in Valorant

Valorant’s new Recon skin bundle is all set to win the hearts of all FPS fans due to its military-inspired design and texture. The developers have never failed to impress the Valorant community with their creative and unique designs.

Release date

The Recon Skin Bundle will be available in Valorant on August 24, 2021 with the patch 3.04 update. Players need to go to the store to buy the skin bundle with Valorant Points and later upgrade them by using Radianite Points (RP).

The Recon Butterfly Knife Melee will have the same variants as the weapons have. The melee will so include a second level with a custom animation. | #VALORANT



~ Red Camouflage

~ Blue Camouflage

~ Green Camouflage — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 24, 2021

Price

The Recon skin bundle belongs to the Premium Edition (PE) Tier consisting of skins for Phantom, Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee), Ghost, Spectre, and Guardian. Thus, skins for every weapon cost 1,775 Valorant Points, whereas the entire bundle costs 7,100 Valorant Points.

Players can buy Valorant Points from the store with real-life currency and then further move to the store to purchase the skin bundle.

Edited by Ashish Yadav