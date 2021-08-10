Valorant patch 3.03 official notes introduce big fixes to Viper’s ultimate and massive crosshair updates

It has been three weeks since the last Valorant patch came out, and in the version 3.03 update, Riot will be looking to shift things up a bit with the current meta. Viper’s ultimate bug will be reverted, and now the Pit will start forming around her and not from her cursor placement spot.

Players will now be able to shoot through Radianite Boxes, and custom games will also have the Auto balance feature, which will balance the team based on their current MMR. Multiple crosshair settings will also be available from Valorant patch 3.03 onwards.

Valorant players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up RIot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 3.03 official notes

1) Valorant Agent changes

Viper

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit started forming at the cursor placement point instead of around Viper

This is technically a bug fix, but it alters the way Viper’s Pit is deployed. Riot accidentally shipped a bug in 3.01 that caused her ultimate to spawn at her placement reticle instead of around her. A lot of Viper mains thought this was an intentional buff and might not be happy about this revert.

We think that Viper’s Pit can be a very potent tool for holding an area. Given that impact, it’s important that her team pays the cost of securing ground before she can place her ult, as opposed to being able to cast it forward into areas without giving up her position.

2) Valorant Gameplay Technology Updates

Crosshair Settings

Turn on "Use Advanced Options" to additionally customize your ADS crosshair and sniper scope center dot!

Added the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles

Added a setting to set a minimum firing error across all weapons

Added a setting to use the primary crosshair with shotguns

3) Valorant Map Updates

You can now shoot through Radianite crates, with appropriate weapons, from all angles

Previously, players could shoot through some crates from limited directions, but not others.

Updated ziplines to allow the 'Use' key so players can detach at any point

4) Valorant Social Updates

Added a system that enables Valorant to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to players in the event of unexpected server instability

#5. Valorant Competitive Updates

Autobalance button added for custom games with > 6 players based on players' MMR

#6. Valorant Network Updates

Improved the accuracy and responsiveness for the ping calculation

Ping stats now show both the average and the max ping values to help players better understand your networking conditions

The average value is calculated from multiple samples collected over a small interval of time—the max value is the largest value within that sample.

Valorant Bug Fixes

Fixed a big where Killjoy’s turret was not affected by concuss

Fixed Astra’s Gravity Well from pulling people while they were attached to ascenders

Fixed a bug where Astra could activate Dissipate while attached to ascenders

Fixed Boombot, Owl Drone, and Fakeout from destroying Sage’s Barrier Orb if placed in a way that overlapped a segment of the barrier wall

