Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass: Release date, all expected new skins, and more

Valorant will progress onto Episode 4 Act 3 in a few days and leaks have already started to surface online about its upcoming Agent and Battlepass. The new agent will supposedly be an initiator, going by the name "Fade."

Episode 4 of Act 2 is currently ongoing and the Battlepass that was featured was weak in comparison to its former counterparts. Although a glimpse at the new Battlepass is yet to be caught, it's expected that players will start to grind for it and their ranks in the new Act.

What kind of skins will be featured in Valorant's Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass?

The Battlepass featured in Episode 4 of Act 2 was considerably weak as it did not feature any attractive skins or melee weapons in the budget. Even though the current Act still has eleven days to complete the Battlepass, it is very unlikely that many players bought it in the first place.

With the release date of the new Act approaching at a steady rate, players have started to speculate if the new Battlepass will be a hit like that of Act 1's or if it will manage to disappoint again. The current Act still has 11 days left, which means Act 4 will arrive on April 28, 2022.

ValorLeaks, a trustworthy leaker of upcoming Valorant items, has revealed that the new Battlepass will have pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins, along with plenty of other eye-catching cosmetics.

> The Battlepass is back with some pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins plus plenty of other eye-catching cosmetics ready to be earned. EP4 ACT 3 Battlepass | #VALORANT

Judging by the aforementioned terms, the new skins will be attractive, clean, and minimalistic. They might even be skins with a robotic theme similar to the Protocol 781-A bundle.

It still needs to be seen how appealing the new skins will look, but hopefully it will not be as disastrous as those featured in the current Battlepass. The melee weapon is yet to be known and only time will tell about its appearance.

No pictures of the skins featured have been leaked yet. However, it can be expected that Riot Games will be aware of the backlash received due to the current subpar Battlepass.

They should act accordingly and release an iteration on which players will be willing to spend their money and grind to get the rewards. As the countdown to the release date of the new Act shortens, more information is expected to be revealed.

There is no Screenshots or gameplay for Fade, RGX 2, or the battlepass. Just Text (lol). Gameplay & Screenshots should be this upcoming weekend.

Anyways, next patch should be fun. Expect agent changes

Similar to previous iterations, players will be able to complete Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn more XP which will further help with the progression of the Battlepass in Valorant.

