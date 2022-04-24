5 best Sheriff skins in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2, ranked

In Valorant, every weapon has its own significance. While assault rifles and snipers are some of the most preferred weapons, others help players secure a thrifty. The Sheriff is one such weapon in the game.

It is mainly used in "eco rounds." In these rounds, players make a minimum investment in gear to take out most of their enemies and save whatever weapon they get their hands on. This helps them get enough money to buy for themselves or a teammate in the next round.

Like every other weapon, the Sheriff also has a good collection of skins for players to choose from, and this article will discuss some of the best cosmetics for the same in Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked.

Ranking of 5 best Sheriff skins used in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 include Protocol 781-A, Arcane, and more

Since Valorant adopted a free-to-play model from the beginning, monetizing in-game assets has become a natural way of making a source of income for the studio.

Like all other weapons, the Sheriff has a great collection under its belt. If used properly, this weapon has the potential to defeat enemies in return for a thrifty round being secured.

The game does not force anyone to buy skins. Players generally buy these items to make the weapon look even more appealing, creating a positive impact on gameplay. These are used to make the weapon look good and have no additional advantage in gameplay.

5) Protocol 781-A Sheriff

Protocol Sheriff can be bought for 2475 VP (Image via Valorant)

The Sheriff skin arrived with the Protocol 781-A bundle this year in the month of January. The skin is on the expensive side and is one of the first skins of its kind that can speak.

Three more variations of the skin can be unlocked later. The animation of the final kill shows a holographic robot shooting down the player. Equipping this cosmetic gives a futuristic feel to the Sheriff, and players may get it if they are a fan of skins talking back to them.

4) Arcane Sheriff

Arcane Sheriff was a limited time cosmetic in the game (Image via Valorant)

The Sheriff skin that comes with the Arcane collection makes the weapon look completely different from the rest of the lot. This collection was available for a limited time last year, from November 5 to November 22, and will never arrive in the store or Night Market again.

The skin has a Magepunk-ish feel but lacks any sort of final kill animation. It does not have any other variants, but a VFX tier can be unlocked for the cosmetic using Radianite points.

3) Sentinels of Light Sheriff

Sentinels of Light Sheriff can be bought for 2,175 VP (Image via Valorant)

Cosmetics that arrive with the Sentinels of Light bundle give their weapons a majestic look. The frontal part of the Sheriff rotates before it's ready to shoot, making it look heavy.

It arrived in the game in July 2021 and quickly managed to become one of the most preferred skins for the Sheriff. The final kill animation is gorgeous and the skins can evolve into three more variants using Radianite Points.

2) Reaver Sheriff

Reaver Sheriff can be bought for 1,775 VP (Image via Valorant)

The Reaver cosmetic for the Sheriff has a brilliant dark-themed aura, adding a gothic feel to the weapon. It arrived in the game in November 2020 and is one of the most preferred cosmetics for weapons like Sheriff and Vandal.

Its final kill animation is one of the best in the game, and the majority of Valorant's playerbase has acquired this skin in their inventory. Considering its price, it simultaneously offers great variety and freshness.

1) Singularity Sheriff

Singularity Sheriff can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

This cosmetic came as part of the Singularity Bundle in October 2020. Since then, it has been a fan favorite skin for its looks and overall feel.

The skin is unique for its multiple movable elements and transparent features, along with an exceptional finisher animation. It comes with a premium tag and can be evolved into three more variants using Radianite Points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan