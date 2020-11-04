The Reaver bundle returns to Valorant, and here's everything players need to know about it

Riot Games seems to have listened to its community's demands, as the Reaver skin bundle has returned to Valorant with patch 1.11.

With Valorant's reputation for periodically introducing new skin bundles in-game, the release of a new weapon skin would not have been as exciting as that of the Reaver skin bundle.

The backstory of this returning pack states that it was "the internal prototype for all Valorant gun skins that have been released so far."

What do we know about the Reaver bundle in Valorant?

Initially a part of the in-game meta during the closed beta, the Reaver bundle was left out when Valorant released globally. However, after repeated requests from fans, this pack has finally made its way into this game with the release of the 1.11 patch.

It's baaaack! You can finally grab that Reaver Bundle you've been asking for since beta ended. pic.twitter.com/FhIDALFWr7 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 3, 2020

In a Q&A provided by Riot along with the announcement of the Reaver set, Sean Marino, the game's art lead, said:

"As we kept working on the skin over the last few months, we accidentally leaked file names into the build, which the data miners kept picking up."

"Likewise, the Store team used the Reaver as a thumbnail placeholder image, which had the unintended effect of 'haunting" the menus once in a while. Hence, we'd see countless posts [and] felt bad because all of this just fueled the 'Reaver is the next skin line' rumors, when Reaver was still months away from release."

Sean Marino also described how the developers accidentally put the Reaver bundle's file names in the previous patches. Data miners picked these up, thus sending the community into a frenzy of "Reaver is the next skin line."

Pricing and contents of the Reaver bundle

Riot has announced that the price for each gun skin would be 1,775 Valorant Points, with the melee skin costing 3,550 Valorant Points. However, the entire bundle, consisting of five weapon skins and three additional in-game items, has been pegged at 7,199 Valorant points.

The pricing of this bundle indicates that the Reaver skin bundle is a part of the 'Premium Edition' tier.

The five skins available in this bundle includes:

Sheriff

Operator

Vandal

Guardian

Melee

The three additional items are:

Reaver Player Card

Reaver Spray

Reaver Gun Buddy

These reworked Reaver skins have also gotten a new addition to them, the finishers. Finishers are custom animations triggered whenever a player gets a kill with one of the equipped Reaver skins.

The skins have four unlockable levels that can be upgraded in Valorant using Radiante points, which also means that the higher the level on a player's reaver skin, the more number of custom effects are visible on the screen.