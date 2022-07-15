Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market: How does it work?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 launched last month, and Riot has introduced some exciting new changes and a new chapter. Since the launch of the game in June 2020, the Night Market has been one of the most popular features that Riot has introduced. The next Night Market in Valorant is set to arrive during the next week.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market arrives on July 20

Every new update to the game also introduces new weapon skins. These skins come at a fixed price and a particular tier that describes how exclusive they are. Players can purchase these cosmetics from the in-game store by spending Valorant Points (VP). However, most players wait for the Night Market to arrive as it provides some of these skins at much lower prices.

In-game cosmetics have become the best way to monetize F2P titles over the last decade, and Valorant is one of those games that offers many cosmetics for players to purchase. These weapon skins do not provide any tactical advantage, but they do help players rack up kills in style. Generally, skins are pricier when they are first made available in the in-game cosmetic store. The Night Market is a novel way to provide some of the older weapon skins at a lower price.

Before the end of every Act in Valorant, the Night Market becomes available in the game. The Night Market offers players a few weapon skins at a cheaper price than they were initially available. The weapon skins are provided to players at random, but every player gets a selection of weapon skins that are unique to them. Six weapon skins become available in the in-game store, and players can purchase them at a discounted price.

All of the items that become available in the Night Market are from the older Acts of the game and are chosen randomly. Select, Deluxe, Premium, and Exclusive Edition skins can appear in the Night Market with at least two Premium Edition or higher skins for every player. However, they won't be able to reroll any of them. There will also be a maximum of two random offers available for the same type of weapon in the Night Market.

When the Night Market was first launched, the randomness was not balanced for every player. Some players only received skins that nobody would want to buy, whereas others exclusively received valuable skins. Riot then tinkered with a few parameters and made sure to balance it out so that no player would leave the Night Market disappointed.

The Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is expected to go live in a few days. It will tentatively arrive for North American and European players on July 20 and for Southeast Asian Players on July 21. The Night Market lasts for 14 days, which means it will be available in North America and Europe until August 2 and in Southeast Asia until August 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far