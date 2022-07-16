Valorant Night Market: 5 best weapon skins players can expect

Valorant has taken the first-person shooter genre by storm since its release in mid-June 2020, competing with some of the most established titles, such as Call of Duty and Counter-Strike.

Like all other games in the industry, skins are an essential part of the gaming experience. These items allow players to personalize their game by providing unique visuals to mix and match.

However, the best skins are usually relatively expensive. Valorant combats this by giving its user base a chance to obtain top skins for a discounted value through its Night Market system.

Five great value-for-money weapon skins to search in Valorant Night Market

The Valorant Night Market provides users with six random weapon skins in their shop at a discounted price, with at least two Premium or higher quality skins guaranteed for purchase. It usually makes its much-awaited return just before a new Act begins.

Due to the general skin shop system in-game, many gamers await the Valorant Night Market to pick up some of the best-looking skins. Here are the five most popular such items they can hope to find in their store.

The list has been limited to one skin per weapon to create a more diverse collection.

5) Sovereign Ghost

The Sovereign collection was released during the 1.01 patch on June 9, 2020, making it one of the first premium collection skin bundles to be added to Valorant.

The Ghost version will set players back 1775 VP without discounts. It is a metallic-based skin that sports a mystical glow and comes in four variants: white/gold/blue, green/bronze, black/silver/red, and black/purple/blue. The collection also comes with different kill banners and finishers.

4) Oni Phantom

The Oni collection was released in patch 1.04 on July 21, 2020, and featured skins for the Phantom, Shorty, Bucky, Guardian, and an Oni Claw (knife).

The Phantom costs 1775 VP when purchased without a discount. The skin is heavily stylized to fit a Japanese esthetic and sports an Oni mask at the end.

It has color variants which include base red/black, black/gold, green/pink/black, white/blue/black. Just like before, it too comes with customized kill banners and finishers.

3) Ion Operator

The Ion collection, released during patch 1.12 on November 10, 2020, quickly became a fan favorite after an increasing number of Valorant professionals and streamers jokingly attributed its effects and sound to be one of the reasons their aim is improving.

The Ion Operator sports a sleek futuristic design with a glistening white coat and costs 1775 VP. It has a sort of blue reactor core in the middle of the weapon, which adds to the firing effect's high-speed bursts of energy.

The skin has no further variants but does support its own kill banner and finisher.

2) Reaver Sheriff

The Reaver collection launched during patch 1.11 on October 27, 2020. It immediately got fans hyped with its sinister look and almost demonic feel, costing 1775 VP without any discounts.

The Reaver Sheriff has metallic details lining the matte-colored body, with sharp edges and a leather handle. The skin gives users a hellish feel and comes in a few colors, such as purple, black, red, and white. It also comes with its own kill banner and finisher.

1) Prime Vandal

To this day, the Prime collection is one of the most iconic skin bundles in the title and is widely regarded as the best when it comes to its Vandal. Released alongside the initial release of Valorant on June 2, 2020, patch 1.0 marked the first-ever premium skin collection in the game.

The Prime Vandal is notorious among popular personalities in the community for claiming it has a built-in "aimbot." Of course, this isn't true, but it does make the skin much more appealing.

The item consists of a sleek symmetrical design with golden accents and sharp angular impressions embedded into the body. It comes in four color variants: black/white/gold, orange/blue/white, blue/red/silver, and yellow/black/white.

It also has a glowing energy cell as its ammo chamber, enclosed with a wolf ornament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

