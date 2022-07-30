Valorant to reportedly inroduce new UI for Agent section in patch 5.03

Riot games are apparently planning a ton of changes for Valorant with the upcoming patch 5.03. Alongside other changes to Agents and items, the game might also see some fresh UI (User Interface) for certain sections. The Agent section could be one of those departments to get a brand new UI, according to ValorLeaks in a tweet that surfaced on July 30.

As the all-new Act kickstarted the Episode with a brand new map, Pearl, there are a lot of changes the title will see, and the roadmap looks very promising. Moreover, there are already talks of Agents like Chamber getting a nerf with upcoming updates. And to top it all off, the tweet above shows a lot of changes to the interface that could be made be part of Valorant soon.

The image offers a clear view of the changes that are possibly in the works, and these alterations could be on the way with the upcoming patch. Fans on social media have mixed reactions regarding them.

Valorant could see UI shift for a lot of sections with the upcoming update

The video in Valorleaks' tweet shows the Agents section of the game from where players can access their Agent contracts or recruit new Agents to their roster. It seems like the UI overhaul is bringing brand new transition animations that will present themselves when going through Agents, as well as new sound effects.

Some fans are labeling this change in UI as an unnecessary step towards fixing the game, and some are fine with it. The patch is yet to land, and there has been no official announcement made by Riot games so far regarding the UI, but fans are expecting the changes to be out by patch 5.03.

In another post made regarding the UI changes, ValorLeaks mentioned:

"This is just the first of the UI changes."

They also said that fans could expect more similar upgrades to be introduced in Valorant. It is not clear how many changes Riot will bring, but players can expect a new look and feel as well as new animations in a lot of areas in the game for the first time since its release. The main menu, store, and settings could be among them, along with the player lobby.

There is nothing particularly wrong with the UI in the game, but things could be made more organized and accessible to players as there are a lot of features that players often miss at times.

