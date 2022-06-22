Valorant update 5.0 (June 22) patch notes: Pearl goes live, Split removed, Bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 5.0 officially brings in a new Episode to the shooter title, along with the map Pearl, a new Battle Pass, and the Prelude to Chaos cosmetic line.

Riot Games will also be celebrating the first map of Omega Earth with the Crossover Event Pass, which will offer players a chance to get their hands on some exclusive comic book-themed Player Cards.

Split will also be removed from rotation in both Competitive and Standard matchmaking, as the developers feel it’s healthier for the game to boast a maximum of a seven-map pool.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 5.0 official notes

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ https://t.co/xqCAXv8Hbg

1) Map Updates

Pearl

The new map Pearl goes live

It will have a standard Unrated queue and a Pearl-only queue for the first two weeks to familiarize players with it. Pearl will enter competitive matchmaking after that.

Split

Riot Games temporarily removing Split from the map pool in Unrated and Competitive queues

2) Competitive Updates

New Competitive Rank introduced: Ascendant

An additional rank called Ascendant will be added above Diamond but below Immortal.

Riot Games will be looking to introduce this new rank to better distribute players on the Competitive ladder. The developers feel that there are too many players in Silver and Bronze, and to stop overcrowding across the ranks, a new one known as Ascendant will be added with the new Episode “Dimension.”

Riot Games will be moving the rank MMR targets that determine rank down, due to the addition of the new Ascendant rank, for all ranks below Ascendant. Will be moving the ranked target for Immortal 1/2/3 and Radiant up

Grouping restrictions for Ascendant are 3 ranks above or below the Ascendant ranked player

The highest placement allowed has increased to Ascendant 1 (previously Diamond 1)

Five stacking 25% RR penalty now starts at Immortal 1 (previously Diamond 3)

Solo/Duo/5-stack restriction now starts at Immortal 1 (previously Diamond 3)

Due to a naming clash with the new rank, we’ve renamed Sage’s tier 8 Agent Contract unlock—the new Sage title is “Dauntless”

3) Bugs

Maps

Riot fixed a bug on Haven that was preventing players from using their spray on a wall in A Garden

Agents

Riot will fix a bug where Valorant Jett could equip a weapon during Tailwind

Riot fixed a bug where Agents revealed by Sova’s Recon Bolt or Fade’s Haunt would sometimes briefly appear in an incorrect location on the minimap

Riot will fix a bug where the scope visual effect would sometimes disappear when aiming with Chamber’s Tour De Force

Riot will fix a bug where using an Ultimate point orb or defusing the Spike at maximum range could cause channeling and progress bar animations to flicker

Riot will fix a bug where the use channeling progression bar does not update if the player disconnects and reconnects during the match

Riot will fix a bug where some weapon equips could play the wrong equip speed animation, which could visually misrepresent when you were able to fire. Some situations impacted by this bug were: Cypher exiting Spycam, Capturing Ultimate point Orbs, Canceling, and completing Spike plant

