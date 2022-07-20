Free Fire OB35 update patch notes: 5th anniversary UI changes, Bizon SMG, character skill rework, and more

Garena is ready to roll out the much-awaited Free Fire OB35 update today. Users have high hopes for it since the new version will oversee the game’s fifth-anniversary celebrations.

This includes UI enhancements, adjustments to characters and weapons, map balances, and several new gameplay features to enhance the overall experience.

Now that the patch notes are out, gamers are finding it difficult to control their excitement. They will finally have a comprehensive overview of the new content they will find on the other side of the underway maintenance.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so players in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they can play Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Dive into Free Fire OB35 patch notes

Upgraded UI

With the start of the arrival of Free Fire’s 5th anniversary, Garena has updated the game’s UI.

Overall look

New logo and symbolic icons.

Trendy and energetic designs while preserving the classic Free Fire elements.

Mode selection page

The interface layout has been updated for a more orderly display.

Daily/Weekly missions

Developers have enhanced the page layout, which now displays the Daily Chest (a newly added reward!) and the grand prize of Free Pass, thus making navigation easier.

Mission progress and status are now available on the match results page.

Character

Miguel

Gain 30/40/50/60/70/80 EP for each knockdown rather than elimination.

Andrew

Vest Durability loss decreases by 10/12/14/16/18/20% instead of the previous 2/4/6/8/10/12%.

Hayato

With every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5/7% instead of the earlier 7.5/8/8.5/9/9.5/10%.

Antonio

Receive 15/20/25/30/35/40 extra HP when the round starts.

Nikita

Reload speed increases by 14/16/18/20/22/24%. Now the final ten bullets of a user’s SMG will cause 15/18/21/24/27/30% more damage.

Joseph

Movement and sprinting speed increase by 5/7/9/11/13/15% upon taking damage.

Clash Squad

Map balancing adjustments

The Maze and Council Hall on the Kalahari map: The spawn points have been moved horizontally so that both sides are equidistant from the high ground.

Skills Details on the Scoreboard

The scoreboard in Clash Squad now displays information about teammates’ active skills and cooldown time.

It also outlines details about opponents’ active skills.

Random Buffs (Available in custom room)

Free Fire Clash Squad mode in the custom room supports the following buffs at random:

Constant HP Gain: When gamers are not under the enemy’s attack, the player will restore 15 HP per second.

Player will lose 2 HP per second. MAX HP Booster: Player’s maximum HP will increase to 325.

Other Clash Squad Updates

New item: Super Med is available in Airdrop. It cases four seconds to consume and restores 200 HP within four seconds.

Battle Royale

Enhanced War Chests

War Chests as match progress with the maximum set at level 3.

The first loot of a Lv. 1 War Chest is free; every subsequent refresh will cost 100 FF Coins, and every loot will cost 300 FF Coins.

High-level War Chests have better chances of opening up rare items, including Super Meds, Horizaline, UAV, Upgrade Chip, and all Airdrop weapons.

Safe zone adjustment

The zone-shrink logic is optimized in Battle Royale mode to provide randomness.

Other Battle Royale mode adjustments

More Airdrop Vending Machine drop locations with free items labeled “Free.”

Killstreak announcements.

Weapon and balance

New weapon: Bizon

Base Damage: 29

Rate of Fire: 0.098

Magazine: 30

Weapon adjustments

Famas-III: Armor penetration +5%.

Armor penetration +5%. M14-III: Rate of fire -6%.

Rate of fire -6%. Scar: Damage +6%.

Damage +6%. G36: Assault Mode rate of fire +8%, Range Mode accuracy +12%.

Assault Mode rate of fire +8%, Range Mode accuracy +12%. UMP: Armor penetration -10%.

Armor penetration -10%. M24: Damage +8%.

Damage +8%. M1887: Rate of fire +5%, effective range +5%, damage -5%.

Gameplay

Gloo wall smart throw

Players can now turn on Smart Throw from the settings menu and single tap the Gloo Wall button to place a Gloo Wall in front of them quickly.

Gamers can also hold the Gloo Wall button and aim and release it to confirm its placement.

In-game command wheels

Command wheels can be activated in Free Fire by holding the “use” button. It features the following functions:

Quick messages

Throwables

Med Kits

Other optimizations

Favorite character

Gamers can add characters to their favorites so that they will appear at the top of the list.

Replay feature optimization

The replay function now supports switching between the first and third-person perspectives and generating match highlights.

Added knockdown, elimination, assist, first blood, and multi-elimination announcements in Replay videos.

Interactive character voices

Activate unique voiceovers of the following characters: Kelly, Moco, Hayato, and Maxim, in certain situations like Booyah, ejecting from the plane, and more.

Craftland

PvE gameplay design template

Creative - Rush: While fighting zombies, at least one player must pass each checkpoint and arrive at the finish line before the countdown ends.

While fighting zombies, at least one player must pass each checkpoint and arrive at the finish line before the countdown ends. Creative - Endurance: While fighting zombies, at least one player must survive until the countdown ends.

Recommendation feature

New recommendation feature is available on Craftland’s main page, where recommendations can be found.

Map comments feature

Comment tags can be added at the end of a match and on the map details page.

Map editor optimizations

Clean and restructured HUD.

Now players can copy projects and stacks of objects.

FF craftmate optimizations

New blocks for more functional uses.

More selection features for visual resources for better visualization.

Particular objects now support scripting editing.

Other adjustments

The Free Fire OB35 update features several optimizations, and some of them are:

When all team members have forced quit except one remaining player, the last player will not face Honor Score deductions from quitting.

Added the FF Knife as a weapon in Lone Wolf mode.

Optimized the user experience of Upgrade Chips.

Enhanced the sound effects of the Charge Buster.

The skill icons will display a better visual effect when passive skills are activated.

The visual effects on the skill icons, when silenced by A124, are optimized.

Gamers can read the Free Fire OB35 update details here.

