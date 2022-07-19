Free Fire OB35 update schedule: Maintenance, server downtime, and release time for MAX version

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update is edging closer with every passing day, and excitement is at an all-time high. As per the information revealed by the developers, the new version will be made available on 20 July, i.e., tomorrow.

Users are looking forward to experimenting with the several new features that will be added to the battle royale title following the patch. They will be able to discover a new weapon - Bizon, use a Replay Highlights function, and much more.

However, as is customary on update day, Garena will take down the servers for maintenance to smoothly transition to the new version. The following section details the update's maintenance, downtime, and release.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid participating in the battle royale title. They may play FF MAX instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Details of Free Fire MAX OB35 update

OB35 update's maintenance and server downtime

The servers will be taken down for maintenance on the release date of the update (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX servers will be offline on the day the OB35 update is made available to users. They will essentially be down for a few hours for maintenance, and individuals will only be able to access the server after the downtime. Listed below are the projected timings for the server downtime:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5.30)

End time: 5.30 pm IST (GMT +5.30)

It is worth noting that the estimated window mentioned above has not been confirmed yet and is based on the past few updates. The developers will likely reveal the exact start and end time soon.

Upon downloading the new patch, players will receive the following rewards:

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Pet Food

150x Universal Fragments

These update rewards will only be available between 20 July and 23 July.

Release time of the update

Updates for Free Fire usually get released a few hours into the maintenance break. Consequently, with the timings mentioned above in mind, the release time for the Free Fire OB35 update should be around 11.30 am IST (GMT +5.30).

Players will then have to use the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to download the new version of the game on their devices. Nevertheless, even after completing the download, they will have to wait for the maintenance period to end before they can play the game again.

Features of the OB35 update

Multiple features will be added with the update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the features that the developers have revealed so far:

New SMG – Bizon

Changed UI of the game

New map

War Chest Rework

Adjustment of multiple weapons (G36, M24, M1887, FAMAS-III, SCAR, M14-III, and UMP)

Gloo Wall quick cast feature

Command wheel

Replay highlights

Change in the daily tasks

