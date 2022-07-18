Free Fire MAX OB35 update expected file size and download guide

The inflow of periodic Free Fire MAX updates has resulted in the regular incorporation of new features and gradual improvements of the existing ones. These are released approximately every two months, and with the OB34 version coming to an end, all eyes are set on the upcoming OB35 update.

The Advance Server has already run its course, and the developers have confirmed many new features that are set to keep the game fresh. Undoubtedly, the new map with new and interesting dynamics will be the focal point of the new content, but players can also expect other adjustments to improve the game in general.

Read through to learn more about the upcoming patch.

Details about Free Fire MAX OB35 update

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update is set to go live on 20 July 2022. The day will have an extended maintenance period, and players can only access the game once the servers are running normally again.

Expected file size

The update is expected to be a few hundred megabytes (Image via Garena)

Depending on the platform, players will have to download the Free Fire MAX OB35 update from the Google Play Store or App Store. Based on the previous few updates, gamers can expect the update to be around 350 to 500 MB for Android users and around 400 to 600 MB for iOS users.

Download guide

Once the much-awaited Free Fire MAX OB35 is finally available for download, gamers can follow the instructions outlined in the following section to update the game:

Step 1: Players should access the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their device.

Users need to search for the game on the respective stores (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Next, they should search for Free Fire MAX using the search bar.

Step 3: They need to choose the most relevant result and click on the update button to install the newest version. If users download it for the first time, they will have to click the Install/Get button instead.

Step 4: Once individuals have successfully downloaded the update, they can sign in to their Free Fire MAX account to continue playing the game.

Note: A few players did not receive the update option during the previous update. If any readers face the same secenario, they will need to first uninstall the game from their device before downloading it again.

Rewards

Gamers will receive 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers (Image via Garena)

Fortunately, Garena has revealed the update rewards for Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server. This includes multiple Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers along with several other items. To qualify for the rewards, users will have to sign in to the game after updating the game by 23 July.

Features

While Garena is yet to release the complete patch notes, they have revealed a few features through several posts and videos. Some of the most important ones are as follows:

UI changes (a new logo, font, icon, animation, and more)

War Chest rework (Gamers can use FF coins to reroll them)

New maps with new elements, including Anti-Gravity Zone and Magic Portals

Replay Highlights

A better variety of daily tasks

Command wheel for throwable items, including medkits

Multiple weapon adjustments

Character balancing

Clash Squad map adjustment

New Bizon SMG with great damage and low stability

Gamers can read more about the upcoming update in-depth by clicking here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far