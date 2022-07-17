Free Fire OB35 update rewards, server downtime, and maintenance schedule for MAX version

Free Fire MAX updates have been instrumental in taking the game forward by releasing new elements and polishing the existing ones. The long-awaited upgrade to OB35 is scheduled for July and is anticipated to go live in the next few days.

Garena has already announced the release date and has provided a comprehensive overview of the upcoming content through their animated talk show. This has raised the hype around the patch even further, with gamers now waiting with bated breath.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date, time, and other details

The new update will go live on July 20 (Image via Garena)

As per the announcement made within the game, the Free Fire MAX OB35 update is scheduled to go live on July 20, 2022. Like the last few updates, gamers can expect the patch to be available for download on the Google Play Store, and Apple App Store between 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and 1:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Rewards

The update rewards (Image via Garena)

Ahead of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update, Garena posted a teaser for the event offering login rewards after the update. This includes 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31-8-2022), 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31-8-2022), 2x Pet Food, and 150x Universal Fragments.

Players must update the game and log in to qualify for the rewards. These will be available from July 20 to July 23, 2022.

Maintenance and downtime

Maintenance for the previous patch (Image via Garena)

On the day of the patch, Free Fire MAX’s servers are taken offline for maintenance. This allows the developers to implement the game's most recent version smoothly. This usually starts in the morning hours on the Indian server and continues until the evening.

Based on previous updates, it can be estimated that the maintenance could start around 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and conclude at 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

During this phase, any users attempting to access the game will encounter an error message informing them that the servers will be ready soon.

Features

Free Fire MAX OB35 will be feature-rich and boasts of changes that cover several aspects of the game like characters, pets, weapons, UI, maps, and more. Some of the noteworthy changes are as follows:

Clash Squad map adjustments (Spawn locations on Maze and Council Hall have been altered)

UI optimization – New font, logo, and icons

War Chest rework where the content of the chest will improve as the match progress.

Nep map with unique elements – Magic Portals and Anti-Gravity Zones

Command Wheel

The Golden AC80 for players reaching Gold III in CS Ranked mode

Weapon Adjustments (G36, M24, M1887, Scar, UMP, and FAMAS)

Gloo Wall quick cast option

Gamers can read more about these features by clicking here.

