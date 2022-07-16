Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date officially announced

Garena has revealed the official release date for the Free Fire MAX OB35 update, and gamers don't have to wait too long to get the upcoming version. The hype surrounding the update is primarily due to the collaboration with Justin Bieber as well as the celebration of the game's fifth anniversary.

Thanks to recent teasers provided by the game's official social media accounts, the community is broadly aware of most of the new features. However, the official patch notes are still something that many wish to see. Based on the currently available information, the patch is said to include multiple weapon changes, character balancing, map adjustments, and more.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update release date

The new update will go live very soon (Image via Garena)

Garena has released a new banner within the news section of the Free Fire MAX India server, informing users that the new OB35 update will be arriving shortly on 20 July 2022.

Earlier, the developers had also uploaded a calendar event titled 'Battle in Style' within the game, which had a new Update Login Rewards event for the date mentioned above, likely confirming the update's release date.

The Battle in Style calendar provides a list of the event (Image via Garena)

Players already know that the server will be offline due to maintenance on patch day. This break generally starts at around 09.30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and ends around 05.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). During this time period, no player can access the game.

The maintenance schedule for the previous update (Image via Garena)

Since the patch is usually available a few hours into this maintenance, users can expect the new version to be available for download at around 11.30 am IST to 12.30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

However, even after downloading the update, they will need to wait until its completion to enjoy the latest features.

The update rewards include vouchers (Image via Garena)

Users using the older (and outdated) version cannot play the game and will have to download the new update. As a reward, Garena is giving players 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale, 2x Pet Food, and 150x Universal Fragments, just to log in after installing the new patch. This will be available to players from 20 July 2022 to 23 July 2022.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update features

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update will cover many factors of the game, including characters, weapons, and even the UI itself. Some of the announced features are as follows:

A new SMG called Bizon

Miguel's ability adjustment

Spawn points on The Maze and Council Hall adjusted for the Clash Squad mode

Multiple weapon balancing

War Chest Rework

Gamers can read more about these revealed features here.

