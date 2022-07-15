Free Fire MAX OB35 confirmed features: New Bizon SMG, weapon adjustment, and more

Free Fire MAX OB35 will go live later this month, making it the fourth major update released this year. Although many of the upcoming features are already available in the OB35 Advance Server, through this update, players will be able to experience them all.

Similar to previous installments, this update is also expected to improve upon characters, pets, and weapons. With teasers already available on the official handles, gamers have a brief idea of what the developers have in store.

Read through for a detailed overview of the upcoming features.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update revealed features

Clash Squad (Map adjustment)

Clash Squad is one of the two primary modes in Free Fire MAX. Thus, Garena implements regular changes to make the mode even better. This time, they have made changes to the spawn locations of Maze and Council Hall on the Kalahari map.

Weapon Balancing

With every update in Free Fire MAX, Garena provides optimal nerfs and buffs to the in-game weapons. This time around, the list includes:

Buff

G36: Increased firing rate in assault mode and accuracy in range mode

M24: Higher damage

M1887: Better effective range, firing rate, and reduced damage

Famas III: Increased armor penetration

Scar: Better damage

Nerf

M14-III: Reduced firing rate

UMP: Decreased armor penetration

Character Adjustment (Miguel)

Characters represent a vital component in Free Fire MAX due to their skills. Thus, developers need to balance them to ensure that they are neither too weak nor too dominating.

This time, Garena has revealed Miguel as one of the characters for adjustment. Currently, Crazy Slayer provides EP upon eliminating an opponent; however, following the patch, the character will gain EP just by knocking out opponents. This will increase his effectiveness in combination with K.

Bizon SMG

Bizon SMG in the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Bizon SMG, which is available in the Advance Server, will be added to the game in the new update. It is a powerful gun with high damage, but players will likely find it difficult to control.

The update is also expected to bring Justin Bieber’s in-game persona, J.Biebs, as the developers have already announced their partnership with the global icon.

To top it off, all past updates have included at least one pet. This time around, the title will introduce a new pet called Hoot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far