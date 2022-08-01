Valorant to reportedly receive a Reaver 2 bundle in future updates

Recent reports from dataminers suggest that Valorant's Reaver skinline will receive a sequel that will bring more weapons to the fray with the special esthetic. This is excellent news for fans of the earlier bundle who had been clamoring for Riot Games to release a 2.0 version of it.

Valorant's Reaver skin collection is one of the earliest cosmetic lines in the popular game, having released back in November 2020. Offering Sheriff, Guardian, Vandal, Operator, and Melee options, the premium Reaver bundle quickly became one of the most well-received skins among the fan base.

Valorant Reaver 2 bundle will reportedly feature Phantom, Spectre, and more

ValorLeaks, one of the most well-known dataminers in the Valorant scene, confirmed via their Twitter channel that a sequel to the Reaver bundle is in the works. It will include the following weapons:

Phantom

Spectre

Odin

Ghost

Karambit (Melee)

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks So yea. Reaver 2.



It will include a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit. The Variants will be the same as the original. So yea. Reaver 2.It will include a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit. The Variants will be the same as the original.

A Reaver 2 Karambit has surely gotten fans itching to get their hands on the skin. Riot's popular multiplayer FPS already has three of those unique Karambit knife designs, in Velocity, Champions 2021, and Prime 2.0, with only the last one being any more available.

fl4me @ouali260 @Blackbbull @ValorLeaks I Hope its the same animation as the Champions karambit but with a better inspection animation, current one is good but not that firmly smooth that some of us are looking for @Blackbbull @ValorLeaks I Hope its the same animation as the Champions karambit but with a better inspection animation, current one is good but not that firmly smooth that some of us are looking for

. @Nebu_1 @ValorLeaks Hopefully the Karambit has the champions animations @ValorLeaks Hopefully the Karambit has the champions animations

In the original tweet's thread, players have been wondering what kind of animation the Reaver 2 Karambit will have and if it will be similar to Prime 2.0 or Champions 2021.

Speculations apart, this can only be confirmed once the collection comes live. One player joked that Riot missed an opportunity to capitalize on Reaver's esthetic by not making the Melee a Reaper's Scythe.

ValorLeaks further stated that the skinline will feature the same variants as its earlier iteration - purple, red, black, and white versions. Although there are various images available on the net regarding Reaver 2, the dataminer concluded that some of them are not up to date and that players will hopefully get the skin within the next two updates.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Some of the images out there btw aren't up to date. We should see the skins release hopefully next update, or within the next 2. Some of the images out there btw aren't up to date. We should see the skins release hopefully next update, or within the next 2.

henning @henninngg new Reaver 2.0 Bundle, probably coming at the start of the new act



Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Reaver Karambit new Reaver 2.0 Bundle, probably coming at the start of the new actReaver GhostReaver SpectreReaver OdinReaver PhantomReaver Karambit https://t.co/og67FQfNBc

Over the years, Riot has done a commendable job at bringing forth cosmetic bundles of various styles and esthetics, for example including a collaboration with the popular artist ZEDD in the SPECTRUM bundle.

Ranging from the somber Ruination collection to the comic Radiant Crisis 001 bundle, players are often spoilt for choices.

Once these bundles are out of the market, they will be able to procure gun skins through the store. There are four offerings available in the store that shuffle daily. Players usually have to hope and pray for the skinline they desire to appear.

These cosmetic lines can also be grabbed through the Night Market, with one currently being live. The unique mechanic provides Valorant players with six random weapon skins at a heavily discounted price.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Run it Back with a stacked collection of hand-picked skins. Available from 07/27 to 08/10. Run it Back with a stacked collection of hand-picked skins. Available from 07/27 to 08/10. https://t.co/sIoDwWllR0

The in-game store currently offers the Run It Back bundle with the following options - Ion Phantom, Magpunk Operator, Ego Stinger, Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic, and Radiant Crisis 001 Bucky.

Valorant players will be eagerly waiting to see how the Reaver 2 skinline looks and feels with a new set of offerings in place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far