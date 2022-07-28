Valorant Run it Back collection: Start time, end date, all skins, and more

Skins are important in a game like Valorant. Although they do not offer any competitive advantage, these skins often have animations associated with them that trigger either while reloading or while eliminating an enemy.

Most skins are released as part of a skin line. However, the Run it Back collection is interesting. The bundle isn't a standalone one. Instead, it features popular skins from previously introduced bundles in Valorant. This allows players to get a shot at purchasing weapon skins they might have missed out on.

The Valorant Run it Back collection will feature some interesting weapon skins

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Run it Back with a stacked collection of hand-picked skins. Available from 07/27 to 08/10. Run it Back with a stacked collection of hand-picked skins. Available from 07/27 to 08/10. https://t.co/sIoDwWllR0

The Valorant Run it Back collection will feature five previously released skins. The collection includes the following:

Phanton (Ion collection): Priced at 1,775 VP

Priced at 1,775 VP Operator (Magepunk collection): Priced at 1,775 VP

Priced at 1,775 VP Stinger (Ego collection): Priced at 1,775 VP

Priced at 1,775 VP Bucky (Radiant Crisis 001 collection): Priced at 1,775 VP

Priced at 1,775 VP Classic (Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster collection): Priced at 1,775 VP

While there are other popular skins that could have been a part of this collection, these are some of the most popular ones in the game. That said, this is the title's third Run it Back collection.

If players were to buy these skins individually, then the total cost of these cosmetics would set them back a whopping 8875 VP. However, since this is a skin bundle, players will only have to spend around 5495 VP, which is a discount of over 30%.

It must be noted that the price of the bundle is just an estimate for now. It is based on the prices of the previous Run it Back collections.

Earlier, there was a rumor that the bundle would go live around July 13. However, that date has been revised, and the skin bundle will now be going live on July 27.

The collection is expected to be in the store till August 10, as mentioned in a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Valorant. Just like every other bundle, players will be able to purchase individual skins if they so desire.

The Run it Back collection is expected to go live at around the following times for different regions all around the world:

2:00 pm PDT

5:00 pm ET

10:00 pm BST

2:30 am IST (next day, July 28)

7:00 am JST (next day, July 28)

Given that the Night Market is also back in the game, it will be interesting to see Riot Games bringing back more popular skins. That said, the Night Market will conclude on August 2, while the Run it Back collection will be in the store for a few more days.

It will be interesting to see which skins make it to the next Run it Back collection in Valorant, provided it returns in the first place.

