Valorant Run It Back 3 bundle: Release date, price, and more

Skins are a huge part of Valorant's shooting ecosystem and allow players to stand out from the crowd. To keep things fresh, Riot Games actively creates new skin bundles that players can equip and take into battle.

These skin bundles are usually available for a limited duration and join the usual store rotation with a fixed chance of returning. Valorant's Run It Back bundle is a great way for players to obtain some of the game's previously released iconic skins. Riot Games is now bringing its third collection of Run It Back skin line, which will give players a chance to grab five weapon cosmetics.

Diving into Valorant's Run It Back 3 bundle

Similar to the previously released Run It Back bundles, the latest bundle will include five skins from different weapon skin bundles. The Run It Back 3 bundle will feature the following cosmetics:

Phanton (Ion collection): Costs 1,775 VP

Costs 1,775 VP Operator (Magepunk collection): Costs 1,775 VP

Costs 1,775 VP Stinger (Ego collection): Costs 1,775 VP

Costs 1,775 VP Bucky (Radiant Crisis 001 collection): Costs 1,775 VP

Costs 1,775 VP Classic (Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster collection): Costs 1,775 VP

Buying each of these skins individually would cost players 8,875 VP. However, since they come in a bundle, the price can be expected to be around 5,945 VP. That means players can get all these skins at a discount of more than 30%.

All the weapon skins in the bundle are premium skins, so they will sport unique animations and features that add depth to the stock versions of the guns. Players also have the option to buy only a single skin from the collection.

As for the release, the new bundle will be arriving with Valorant's Episode 5 Act 1's 5.01 patch update. Players who wish to grab these skins can do so while it's available in the store.

The patch update is set to release on July 13, 2022 and will arrive at the following times:

2.00 pm PDT

5.00 pm ET

10.00 pm BST

2.30 am IST (next day, July 14)

7.00 am JST (next day, July 14)

The shooter will also see the return of the Night Market, which features five unique and random weapon skins for every player. Like the above-mentioned bundle, these skins will also be available at a discount, and players should try their luck.

Fans who have been eager to buy a specific weapon skin of their liking can do so during the period of its release. However, players who miss out on the opportunity need not worry since Riot Games will likely introduce the Run It Back 4 bundle in the near future.

