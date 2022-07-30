Valorant PBE 5.03 notes: All expected changes coming next week

Valorant is currently in the process of testing Agent changes and UI adjustments on their PBE server ahead of patch 5.03. Riot Games is expected to implement these changes in-game with the arrival of the patch on August 9, 2022.

After reigning over both ranked and competitive Valorant for a long time, one of Valorant's most broken Agents can finally expect a fix. Every utility from Chamber's toolkit has been hit with a massive nerf in PBE patch 5.03. Agents like Jett and Neon have also been subject to minor changes.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



~ Trademark Slow & Ultimate slow Duration Decreased from 9.5s to 6s

~ Ultimate Point Increase from 7 to 8

In addition to Agent changes, a new UI is set to replace the existing Agent preview screen, bringing in a more interactive element to the game. Valorant's Public Beta Environment (PBE) playerbase will test out the changes before they officially roll out next week.

All expected changes coming to Valorant in patch 5.03

Riot Games has completed upgrading the game to Unreal Engine 4.26, a process that initially delayed the arrival of Patch 5.03. This change has been reflected on the PBE server.

The upcoming Chamber nerf is one of the game's most crucial changes. The nerfs to his arsenal will definitely change the way the Sentinel Agent is played across all modes.

The developers at Riot Games stated:

"As players in both ranked and pro play have mastered Chamber, his strengths have started to overshadow his weaknesses, making the counterplay to Rendezvous and his arsenal not as effective as we’d hoped. Chamber’s overall power has also felt outsized, and we believe that we can reduce the overall power of his kit while still keeping him competitive with the rest of the roster."

floxay @floxayyy Few files related to Emotes, from what I can gather just by a quick look is that it's similar to Fortnite's.

Thirdperson, can't move, jump etc.



"Emotes are coming?"

Who knows, if they add these in the future then I'm pretty sure they limit these to round end/buy phase. Few files related to Emotes, from what I can gather just by a quick look is that it's similar to Fortnite's.Thirdperson, can't move, jump etc."Emotes are coming?"Who knows, if they add these in the future then I'm pretty sure they limit these to round end/buy phase. https://t.co/cxIJMQzg86

The changes that have been made to Chamber in PBE patch 5.03 are as follows:

Rendezvous (E)

Base Cooldown increased from 20s to 30s

Recall Cooldown increased from 20s to 30s

Cooldown set to 45s whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed

Radius Size decreased from 21m to 15m

Trademark (C)

Slow Duration decreased from 9.5 to 6s

Tour De Force (X)

Ultimate Points Required increased from 7 to 8

Slow Duration decreased from 9.5s to 6s

Headhunter (Q)

Bullet Cost increased from 100 creds to 150 creds

Ability regional damage breakup

Apart from Chamber, Jett and Neon will also be hit with minor changes to their abilities. Valorant is expected to diversify the regional damage for all abilities that affect various body segments.

Shiick @Shiick New agent preview on PBE 5.03. Looking nice. New agent preview on PBE 5.03. Looking nice. https://t.co/jfR34PGWsY

The ability regional damage breakup that is set to be introduced in PBE patch 5.03 is as follows:

Neon

Damage per shot reduced from 22 to 18

Killzone increased from 15m to 20m

Leg shot multiplier reduced from 1.0 to 0.85

Headshot multiplier increased from 1 to 3

Chamber

Tour De Force (X) leg shot multiplier reduced from 1.0 to 0.85

Jett

Bladestorm (X) leg shot multiplier reduced from 1.0 to 0.85

Abilities like Neon's Overdrive and Jett's Blade Storm currently affect enemies proportionately throughout the body, unlike weapons, which inflict multiplied damage depending on the area of contact (leg, body, head).

