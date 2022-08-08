When is Valorant's Chamber nerf dropping this week? Expected patch 5.03 drop time explored for all regions

Ever since Chamber was introduced to Valorant, the eternal Jett meta faced its demise. In fact, many professional players all over the world began to pick the highly aggressive Sentinel agent for his unique set of abilities.

However, with the upcoming patch 5.03, even this dominant Chamber meta will take a hit as Riot Games plans to nerf the agent significantly. The new update should arrive in the shooter title this Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Apart from the Chamber changes, this update will also feature various other additions that will change how players experience the game. Here is everything readers should take note of regarding the update, its arrival time, and more.

Possible release time for Valorant's Episode 5 Act 1: 5.03 patch

Generally, Valorant follows a pattern of releasing their updates bi-weekly on a Tuesday or Wednesday respectively. This is why many within the community are expecting the 5.03 patch to arrive in Valorant on August 9, 2022. However, the time can vary based on the server regions.

Listed below are the expected timings for the new update to arrive in each region:

02.00 pm BST

06.30 pm IST

06.00 am PT

09.00 am EST

10.00 pm JST

The servers are expected to go through a maintenance period from the following timings, so players will likely be unable to queue for competitive games.

How Chamber is getting affected with Valorant's 5.03 patch

One of the most highlighted features of Valorant's latest patch is the huge nerf Chamber will receive. In fact, this nerf will cover all his abilities and is being done with the motive of putting him at the same level as every other Agent.

Here's how each of his abilities will be affected by the upcoming patch:

Rendezvous (Signature Ability)

Base cooldown for signature ability increased from 20s to 30s

Recalling placeholders cooldown increased from 20s to 30s

Cooldown when Rendezvous anchor is destroyed set to 45 seconds

Rendezvous effective radius size decreased to 15m from 21m

Trademark (Basic Ability 1)

Slow duration decreased from 9.5s to 6s after being triggered

Headhunter (Basic Ability 2)

Bullet cost increased from 100 Credits to 150 Credits

Tour De Force (Ultimate Ability)

Ultimate points required to trigger the ability increased from 7 to 8

Slow duration decreased from 9.5s to 6s (Same as Trademark)

Tour De Force leg shot multiplier reduced from 1.0 to 0.85

As shown above, all of these changes will drastically alter how Chamber mains play the game. However, according to Riot Games, these changes were necessary and it will certainly be interesting to see how the community responds to the nerf.

