Ranking Karambit knives in Valorant from Champions to Reaver 2.0

One of the most popular knife skins available in Valorant happens to be Karambit, which is inspired by Counter-Strike. With the latest Karambit skin about to be released soon, the game's knife collection will now have four of these iconic styles.

Valorant features a massive collection of knife skins, alongside other cosmetics. Even if a melee cannot replace a weapon in Valorant, many players won't think twice about paying a premium price for a knife skin worth having.

All Karambit skins in the game are effortlessly attractive, featuring addictive animations and eye-catching designs. However, the latest Reaver 2.0 Karambit has caught massive attention owing to its design and feel.

Which is the best Karambit skin in Valorant?

4) Velocity Karambit

Perfect for thrifty fans, Velocity Karambit is one of the most popular knife skins in the game, and was part of the Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass as one of the tier rewards. It features four color variants and minimal animation.

Battle Pass in Valorant costs 1,000 VP, and so, the entire Velocity Collection, including the Karambit, was available to players at the most nominal price at launch. However, that price is no longer valid. Players can now obtain a Velocity Karambit at a higher rate when it appears in the Daily Offers section.

3) Prime 2.0 Karambit

Another iconic knife skin, the Prime 2.0 Karambit is a part of the popular Prime 2.0 collection that was released back in March 2021. It is a Premium Edition weapon collection and featured a 7,100 VP cost for the entire collection during its launch.

It is a beautiful Karambit knife featuring the popular the collection's shine on it. As of now, weapon and Karambit skins belonging to the bundle randomly appear in the Daily Offers shop. The Karambit is priced at 3,550 VP when it appears as a daily offering.

2) Champions 2021 Karambit

A fan-favorite exclusive knife skin, the Champions 2021 Karambit was available alongside a Vandal cosmetic as a timed bundle last year — one of the most expensive bundles to be made available in the game. However, it expired in December 2021, and hasn't appeared in the shop ever since.

The Champions 2021 Karambit shows off a very unique Inspect animation as it plays the official soundtrack for Valorant Champions 2021. Further, the Karambit glows distinctly when the player leads the killboard in a match.

The bundle paid tribute to the participants in Valorant Champions 2021, and half of the proceeds collected through the bundle went to the eligible teams. The bundle cost 6,263 VP, and both the Vandal and Karambit skins were available to purchase separately too. The Karambit skin costed 5,350 individually.

1) Reaver 2.0 Karambit

The Reaver 2.0 Karambit is a premium part of what the latest patch 5.03 is brought to the game. It features a balanced animation, combining a Champions 2021-inspired animation with the original Reaver's popular telekinetic aura, easily making it a best Karambit choice.

The knife can be purchased individually with 4350 VP. However, players can also avail the discounted Reaver 2.0 bundle at 7,100 VP as a whole. Apart from the Karambit, the bundle contains premium edition weapon skins for Ghost, Spectre, Phantom, and Odin, alongside a Reaver 2.0 player card, a gun buddy, and a spray.

Why the Reaver 2.0 is the best Karambit skin in Valorant

With the official release of Reaver 2.0 bundle, it is the perfect time for a Karambit skin comparison. The upcoming addition looks surreal, and features a conjunction between Reaver's telekinesis and the Champions iconic animation.

However, Prime 2.0 and Champions 2021 Karambits have made names for themselves over their existence. Lastly, Velocity Karambit is a beauty and a beast with an attractive animation and interesting variants, and was extremely affordable for players who grabbed it as a part of the Battlepass.

Upcoming Reaver 2.0 Karambit knife skin in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

While Velocity Karambit no longer has the affordable 1,000 VP option, Champions 2021 Karambit was a timed exclusive, AND will not show up in the Daily Offers section anymore. This leaves the Prime 2.0 Karambit, which features an attractive design. But, with Reaver 2.0's entry, the choice is pretty clear.

At the moment, the upcoming Reaver 2.0 Karambit scores more than all the other options in Valorant. Not only is its animation and design far more attractive, but it is also a new cosmetic that the community will strive to grab to be a part of the modern trend.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

