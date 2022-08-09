Valorant Reaver 2.0 skin bundle: Variants, price, VFX, and more

Valorant's patch 5.03, which is just a few hours away from release, will introduce a few notable changes. Following the patch, players can expect the appearance of a new skin bundle in the in-game store.

Several online sources have revealed the details for the upcoming skinline. After being judged as one of the best Valorant skin bundles of 2020, Reaver is back with its new iteration in the form of Reaver 2.0.

The weapons are based on the original skinline's design and have a predominant purple color for the default variant.

Aside from featuring weapon skins, Reaver 2.0 also introduces a brand new melee skin. The Reaver 2.0 skin collection features a Karambit knife as its melee weapon.

Valorant enthusiasts who were fans of the Champions 2021 Karambit but could not get their hands on it due to its steep price can now rejoice. The new Reaver 2.0 skin has the same inspect animation as that of the Champions 2021 Karambit. However, it looks much better than last year's weapon.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Reaver 2.0 skin collection

Bundle details

Like most bundles in Valorant, the Reaver 2.0 skinline will feature skins for five weapons:

Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Knife (Karambit)

The Reaver bundle comes replete with additional content, such as gun buddies, player cards and sprays, although the details are yet to be revealed.

Tier and cost

The original skinline was a premium bundle and Reaver 2.0 is set to follow in its footsteps. Expected to be classified under the Premium Edition skin tier, the bundle is expected to cost around 7,100 VP, with individual skins costing around 1,775 VP when purchased separately.

Features

The weapon skins have a dark aura around them, just like the original Reaver collection. The Karambit melee animation is especially cool as it is based on the Champions 2021 Karambit skin. The finishers for the weapons are the same as that of the original Reaver collection that took the enemy to the underworld.

The skin bundle features three color variants, namely red, white and black, other than the default purple color. Most other features fall in line with the original Reaver collection and are upgradeable. This will make the owners of the original bundle happy as they will soon be able to flaunt their entire Reaver collection.

Release date

Just like the other bundles, the new Reaver 2.0 skin bundle will be available in the in-game store a day after the patch is officially released. Valorant players can get their hands on the Reaver 2.0 bundle on the following dates:

August 10, 2:00 pm PDT

August 10, 11:00 pm CEST

August 11, 2:30 am IST

Patch 5.03 will be released on August 9, 2022, at 11:00 CEST. The patch was supposed to be released earlier in July, but the devs postponed it to August. The update is expected to bring a lot of quality-of-life changes to the game.

