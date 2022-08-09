Riot Games to introduce three new sprays with Valorant patch 5.03

Valorant's patch 5.03 is all set to arrive on August 9, 2022. Apart from the many bug fixes that are deployed with almost every patch, this patch will include a much awaited Chamber nerf. Other than that, new skins are expected to be added to the game. Additionally, some sprays will be joining the game as well.

Sprays are cosmetic items in Valorant and can be used to mark objects during a game. While they serve no purpose other than marking, players can use them to pass messages to each other if they want to avoid speaking on the voice chat. That said, three new sprays are expected to join the game after the 5.03 patch goes live.

Riot Games introduces three new quirky sprays in true Valorant style

While the update for Valorant hasn't gone live yet, data miners have already uncovered some information about these sprays. For now, only a preview in the form of cropped images is available.

Once patch 5.03 goes live, players will be able to see how these sprays look in the game itself. Unlike many other that have been seen in the game, these three new sprays aren't related to any meme.

Shiick @Shiick 3 new sprays. They're all cropped. Waiting for patch to get the uncropped version. Unsure on how to obtain them (prime gaming?) and the last one is the reaver one. 3 new sprays. They're all cropped. Waiting for patch to get the uncropped version. Unsure on how to obtain them (prime gaming?) and the last one is the reaver one. https://t.co/DyYDPBphgn

One spray depicts a very scared and traumatized Skye. The other shows one of the Agents, either Yoru or Jett, opening a wallet that has just one coin in it. The final spray depicts an orb that's held between a pair of hands. This spray is being assumed to be related to the Reaver 2.0 bundle.

That said, the process of acquiring these items is still unclear. The Reaver spray could be a part of the Reaver 2.0 bundle itself. Other sprays could be a part of the Prime Gaming rewards for the month of August.

Other than that, it's unlikely that these sprays will be sold in the store separately. They have always been a part of the bundle, or they've been a part of the Battlepass, and since the current season is still going on, they won't be a part of the current one.

It's unlikely that they will be included in the next season's Battlepass either. So the Prime Gaming rewards and the Reaver 2.0 Bundle are the only two sources from which these sprays can be picked up, for now. Riot Games might introduce these items in the Valorant item shop as well, but that too is very unlikely.

henning @henninngg new Reaver 2.0 Bundle, probably coming at the start of the new act



Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Reaver Karambit new Reaver 2.0 Bundle, probably coming at the start of the new actReaver GhostReaver SpectreReaver OdinReaver PhantomReaver Karambit https://t.co/og67FQfNBc

The Reaver 2.0 Bundle looks pretty interesting as well. Just like every other bundle in the game, only a handful of weapons will receive a cosmetic upgrade through this one. The chosen weaponry is as follows:

Based on the information that is available, these three sprays are expected to become available in the game after Valorant patch 5.03 goes live. The patch is expected to roll out sometime around 6 am PST/9 am EDT on August 9. More information about these sprays is expected to be released then.

