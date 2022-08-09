5 best Agents for solo grind to Immortal in Valorant Episode 5

Riot Games deployed Patch 5.0 for Valorant back in June, bringing a brand new episode with it. Episode 5's first act came with a new Battle Pass, weapon skin collection, and a vast map called Pearl, introducing fans to Omega Earth.

Alongside the eye-catching vibes of the patch, players also have to deal with a new rank, Ascendant, further elongating the journey to Radiant. The race to reach the rank was always difficult, with Valorant being an extremely competitive tactical FPS.

There are currently nine ranks in the game, namely Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal, and Radiant. Valorant is a team game, which means players will have to depend majorly on teamwork. However, the vast majority of the player base has been known to solo queue in competitive games.

5 great Valorant Agents for solo grind this episode

While it isn’t impossible to climb up the ladder through solo queuing, players will have a harder time trying to adjust to different game styles. Solo queuers may not find the perfect synergy with random teammates, which can lead to complicated calls and misunderstandings.

A way out of this situation would be to pick independent Agents, like Chamber and Reyna, who have the potential to single-handedly win a match. Below is a list of Valorant Agents that will be perfect for players who are on a solo grind to climb the ladder up to Immortal in one of this episode's acts. Take a look!

1) Chamber

An impressive French weapons designer, Chamber is undoubtedly the most independent Agent from the Sentinel class in Valorant. He is probably the best pick for someone who loves using frags while providing the necessary intel to the team.

Chamber’s signature ability is Headhunter, a pistol that deals high damage and can take down an enemy with one headshot. His popular basic ability, Trademark, was recently nerfed to one charge per round. However, one of those is enough to slow down an enemy's flank or push, in most cases.

The nerf indirectly increased Chamber’s aggression on the frag front, making him a Sentinel with Duelist capabilities. His ability to teleport out of sticky situations is great if he wants to pick first blood for his team. Lastly, his Tour De Force Ultimate lets him equip a potent custom sniper rifle that also creates a decelerating field.

With that being said, Chamber is also set to receive another nerf for his kit. His viability as an apt solo-queue Agent should remain viable even after the nerf.

2) Raze

A Brazilian Duelist, Raze brings with her a very impressive kit of grenades and a Boom Bot that forces enemies to retreat or succumb to an explosion. She carries immense solo potential, both on offensive and defensive sides of Valorant.

The jolly Duelist can easily gain entry into a site or dodge an enemy using her Blast Pack. She can send in her Boom Bot to clear hiding players or even gather the necessary intel before pushing a site or retaking one. Players trying to main Raze can try learning satchel routes to be at a huge advantage.

Her signature ability allows her to equip a cluster grenade that breaks into sub-munitions after the first detonation, dealing a lot of damage to anyone caught in that area. Lastly, her Ultimate, Showstopper, is the real "Boom," letting her equip a rocket launcher that deals humongous damage to the area it lands on.

3) Fade

Fade, the latest addition to Valorant’s roster, has immediately gained huge popularity in professional, casual, and ranked scenes alike. Hailing from Turkey, she possesses the power to control fear and is a great Agent to play solo as her kit features powerful supportive but independent abilities.

The best thing about Fade is that her abilities don’t affect her teammates, unlike other Initiator Agents. Even without team coordination, she can use her abilities to mark enemies and near sight them, making it easy for her to pick kills for her team.

Fade’s signature ability, Haunt, lets her mark her enemies and reveal their position, which is powerful in combination with her basic ability, Prowler. The latter nearsights an enemy upon contact, automatically detecting a Haunt’s trail without the need for a player to guide it.

Thirdly, she can equip a Nightmare Ink Orb that creates an area of restricted movement and decays enemies' health caught in it. Learning lineups for Haunt and Nightmare Ink can be of immense help to a solo queing player.

Finally, her Ultimate lets her summon Nightmare itself across a considerable area, leaving affected enemies deaf, decayed, and marked.

4) Viper

The only Controller on the list, Viper hails from the US and has successfully managed to control the dangerous element of poison for her benefit. She is one of the most picked Agents in her class and has immense capabilities of solo carrying her team to victory.

One of her basic abilities, Snake Bite, lets her equip a chemical launcher that acts as a poison molly upon hitting the ground. Poison Cloud, her other basic ability, lets her equip a poison orb that uses fuel to create a toxic gas cloud. It’s great for blocking a push or an enemy's line of sight.

Her signature ability, Toxic Screen, is the most useful in her kit, allowing her to deploy a long line of gas emitters, letting her create a sight-blocking and health-decaying screen at the cost of fuel. Lastly, her Ultimate ability, Viper’s Pit, is the best to tackle post-plant or retake situations easily.

5) Sage

A powerful Sentinel from China, Sage is a healer. Her defensive capabilities can also stop attackers from pushing. When a player capitalizes on her powers well, Sage can provide immense support to her teammates and also play independently.

Sage’s signature ability Healing Orb lets her heal teammates or herself in times of need. One of her basic abilities lets her equip a Barrier Orb that lets her block entrances to a site or create cover during offense in Valorant.

Her other basic ability allows her to equip Slow Orbs that help delay an immediate push. Lastly, her Ultimate ability, Resurrection, gives her the power of life, using which she can revive a dead teammate and be a major reason behind an unexpected victory in Valorant.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

