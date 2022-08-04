Valorant armor guide: Understanding how the defense purchase system works in Riot's shooter

Armor in Valorant is a more reworked version of CS:GO's shield system. It works way differently than Counter Strike and has various perks, making it far more unique and interesting if put under the microscope.

Valorant takes the same concept from its predecessors and applies it in an exciting way to their game. Players have to consider a lot of factors before they can purchase armor in an ongoing competitive match. The economy is a leading one among these factors.

This article will guide players on how the armor system works in Valorant concerning economy, and what kind of armor players should buy in different situations in the game.

How to effectively purchase Light and Heavy Shields in a competitive online match in Valorant

To learn more about armor's role in Riot's shooter, it is important for players to fully grasp the concept of these shields and how they work.

Armors in the game are available in two variants. The Light Shield costs 400 credits and provides 25 armor to the player. On the other hand, Heavy Shield costs 1000 credits and provides 50 armor to the player.

With this, players can understand that the price range of the two shields available in the game is drastically different. Players must also know the purpose of each of these shields.

Generalizing the concept of body armor in Valorant, shields offer 66% of damage mitigation to the players. When a player is hit, their main health will receive 33% of the damage, while the shield will absorb the remaining 66%.

These are the bare bones of the whole armor concept in Valorant. Players are often in a conundrum when purchasing armor with the correct amount of credits.

Mentioned below are two very common situations where players often need the knowledge to invest their credits in the correct armor.

Buying armor in low economy

Light Shields provide 125HP to players and are a good pick in low-eco rounds (Image via Riot Games)

The economy is a crucial factor in the game. This is probably the first thing players must consider before purchasing any utility or weapon. The amount of credit can make all the difference in the world in a win or lose scenario.

Often, players would have a low economy, meaning not enough credit to purchase weapons and armor and their Agent's utility.

A huge mistake many players make is that they forgo shields and run in with the best weapons possible, saving extra cash for the next round. While this could be a viable strategy in many situations, it could also lead to a prime factor in losing a fight against the enemy.

However, purchasing Light Shield in a low economic situation could be a brilliant decision.

Buying armor in high economy

Heavy Shields provide 150HP to players and are a must-pick in high-eco rounds (Image via Riot Games)

Players must choose the best armor possible when they can afford it. While Light Shields are better in the low economy, Heavy Shields are the ones players should ideally go for in every other situation.

Valorant features tons of Agents with different price tags for their abilities in-game. Sentinels such as Killjoy and Cypher have abilities that cost more than some other Agents. This is a situation where players pick their abilities over armor or weapons.

The Heavy Shield can protect players from weapons like Phantom and Sheriff (over a range of 30 meters) if they take a bullet to the head. However, the Phantom can still inflict 156 damage at close range, rendering the shieldless useful in that situation.

Regardless of the drawbacks, Heavy Shield is still the perfect purchase in a high economy round. It can provide head damage protection against countless weapons in the game. Little advantages like these can make all the difference in the world.

Conclusion

Players can pick any shield necessary in a situation. The playstyle in Valorant differs from player to player, and with that, the choices for managing the economy.

Since Valorant's economy is much more complex than other shooters, players are in a constant dilemma between choosing shields, types of weapons, and their Agent's abilities.

A Heavy Shield is an optimal pick for any situation, but when the team's economy is drowning, Light Shields can come to the rescue.

Note: This guide does not provide a hard and fast rule for managing shields but a general idea of armor concerning in-game economy for Valorant.

