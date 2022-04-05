Rainbow Six Mobile brings the beloved tactical competitive FPS to mobile devices in 2022

Rainbow Six is not only one of Ubisoft's oldest franchises, but the first title to be based on author Tom Clancy's work and creating Tom Clancy's universe in video games. Previously, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad was the first mobile title set by Tom Clancy to make its way to mobile.

Rainbow Six Mobile, the upcoming mobile title by Ubisoft, promises to bring the beloved tactical first-person shooter experience to Android and iOS in 2022. Set in Tom Clancy's universe, the title builds upon the success of Rainbow Six Siege and brings an authentic tactical experience in the handheld mode.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile is the latest iteration of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series, embodying the tight tactical first-person competitive experience of Rainbow Six Siege and bringing it to mobile devices.

Rainbow Six Mobile builds a Tactical Mobile FPS with Strategic Team-Based PVP

Rainbow Six Mobile is currently being developed by 11 Ubisoft Studios spanning the globe. The teams include developers from Ubisoft Montréal, Ubisoft Winnipeg, Ubisoft Québec, Ubisoft Halifax, Ubisoft Owlient, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Redlynx, Ubisoft Pune, Ubisoft Chengdu, and Ubisoft Shanghai.

The game brings Tactical Mobile FPS and intense 5v5 matches to the strategic PVP experience. Like Siege and Extraction, players select an operator, each with a unique ability, and then take on the role of either Attacker aiming to plant a bomb or Defender protecting two bomb sites.

(Image by Ubisoft)

While Rainbow Six Siege currently consists of over 60 operators, the launch roster of Rainbow Six Mobile consists of a fifth of that. The 12 operators available at launch are as follows

Mute

Ash

Hibana

Valkyrie

Caveira

Thermite

Smoke

Sledge

Rook

Jager

Twitch

Bandit

R6 Mobile launches with two maps, Bank and Border, with more expected to come soon. The title is currently under development, with a scheduled release date of sometime in 2022.

Rainbow Six Mobile showed off familiar gameplay with high-quality graphics on par with modern systems in the short announcement trailer.

(Image by Ubisoft)

Aside from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile, Ubisoft is also developing a mobile title of Tom Clancy's The Division series, announced on the roadmap.

Ubisoft is also developing multiple Tom Clancy titles, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline, Tom Clancy's Division Heartland, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Remake.

It should also be noted that while XDefiant has dropped the "Tom Clancy's" name from its title, it is still expected to feature factions from Tom Clancy's universe.

Rainbow Six Mobile @Rainbow6Mobile



Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices.



Sign-up now to receive the latest updates and get a chance to play before the release

rainbowsixmobile.com Welcome Operators to Rainbow Six Mobile!Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices.Sign-up now to receive the latest updates and get a chance to play before the release Welcome Operators to Rainbow Six Mobile!Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices. Sign-up now to receive the latest updates and get a chance to play before the release 👇rainbowsixmobile.com https://t.co/gWjH2I2bSm

Rainbow Six Mobile is very much like Rainbow Six Siege, from operators to maps

When Rainbow Six Siege launched back in 2015, it failed to live up to the franchise's name. The tactical co-operative approach, along with the destructible environment, was amendable. However, the hostage rescue missions felt quite repetitive, while the operators and maps felt bland.

Ubisoft stuck with the title and turned it into one of the most tactically competitive titles with exciting operators, fair gameplay and map balance. The game also features a tactical gameplay approach that rewards players for waiting patiently to take a slow calculative approach instead of the run-n-gun embodied by many titles.

(Image by Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege has a massive active player base, with Six Invitational, the official esports league of Rainbow Six Siege by Ubisoft, one of the world's biggest tournaments. In the most recent season, Year 7 Season 1 or Y7S1, Rainbow Six Siege introduced the Japanese Defender, Kana "Azami" Fujiwara, who became an instant fan favorite.

Ubisoft has also expanded on the Rainbow Six Siege and the Rainbow Six franchise with the recently released Rainbow Six Extraction, expanding the limited-time operation Chimera and the co-operative zombie shooter experience.

Rainbow Six Mobile embodies the core experience of Rainbow Six Siege with familiar operators and maps along with the same tactical experience, just on a different platform.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar