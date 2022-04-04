How much space does Rainbow Six Siege take after the Y7S1 Demon Veil update?

Rainbow Six Siege has received one of its most ambitious updates with Y7S1 Demon Veil. The update arrives with a brand new operator named Azami, who is set to bring a new meta to the game.

The game remains home to some of the most complex core gameplay that comes in one package. However, this entire package comes with a vast storage requirement which increases with every major update.

This increase happens because of the addition of new assets added to the game and is quite natural to observe in live-service games like this one. Readers curious to know how much size the game takes up on their system will have their answers with this article.

Rainbow Six Siege size after Y7S1 Demon Veil

Demon Veil is Rainbow Six Siege’s first major update for Year 7. It brings new items to the game for which the game sizes up to 85.6 gigabytes in total to help the game run smoothly for all existing users.

The package includes a brand new defender operator named Azami, who can manipulate sites to her liking by using her Kiba Barrier. This new gadget is bulletproof at times and works as a deployable cover.

However, it does have its weaknesses towards explosives which can break them completely. Either way, this allows the players to have a lot of creative gameplay opportunities for the players and keeps on pushing them to vary their approach.

Going along with this, the new update also brings the Attacker re-pick option that enables the attacking side to change their operators during the preparation phase. This feature was mainly added to balance the already existing defender-sided meta and push the defenders to prepare accordingly.

While this change seems one-sided altogether, players haven’t complained about it so far this season as every match still feels normal. However, it is a great addition and allows attackers to rethink their approach towards one site.

Speaking of other changes, both defenders and attackers benefit from another feature, the universal sight for every weapon. This feature has long been asked for, and Ubisoft has finally delivered it with their Y7S1 update. Previously, players were limited to certain sights for one weapon, which has finally changed with the universal sight system.

Demon Veil has also promised the delivery of a brand new map called Emerald Plains and will be coming to the game later on. This straight-up means that the total game size of Rainbow Six Siege will observe an increase in game size as it will arrive with its own assets.

It is pretty impressive to see all these features arrive together in Rainbow Six Siege, and fans are already considering it to be the redemption season. Additionally, players also anticipate playing on the brand new map.

