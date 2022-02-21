Rainbow Six Siege Year 7: How the new reputation system will look to improve player experience in competitive matchmaking

Rainbow Six Siege is about to enter its seventh year, and Ubisoft has promised significant changes that could revitalize the game in the coming future.

Rainbow Six Siege found a lot of success as a squad-based tactical shooter despite a rocky start. Over the years, the game has been constantly updated and improved to keep players engaged.

Every year, operators from different parts of the world have been added to the game to keep things lively for the players. But things do get stale with time, and to rekindle the interest, many new and innovative things have been promised over the years.

While it may not be the most attractive addition, the reputation system in the game is being updated. Of course, the reputation system is not new, but Ubisoft is now changing it radically in the way it works, and players will find some clear differentiation present.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 will observe significant changes to the reputation system

The reputation system has been an old addition but an important addition to Rainbow Six Siege. However, the system has often been criticized in the past, and Ubisoft has now taken notice of it.

The new system will be entering its beta phase in season 3 of Year 7. The year-long roadmap has confirmed the timeline of the new system. Under the new system, several penalties will be introduced for offenders.

One interesting punishment that is being brought is the restriction of the player from using in-game channels of communication. This can become severely problematic given the nature of Rainbow Six Siege. But this is being done to ensure action is taken against players who misbehave.

Things like friendly fire and reverse friendly fire will also be dealt with as per the information. The penalties for different offenses will also be different, but no penalty will be less harsh than another.

The entire system will only come from season 4 as per the original plans. Once it's incorporated, players will also see their reputation and will be able to compare it with that of others. The penalties introduced under the new system will be persistent across several matches. Hence, it becomes imperative for all Rainbow Six Siege players to be on their best behavior.

