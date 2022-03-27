Rainbow Six Siege Demon Veil: How the universal sight system changed the game for good

Rainbow Six Siege is widely known for being a one-of-a-kind tactical competitive shooter game that came out back in 2015. The most notable thing about the game that makes it interesting is its shifting meta that comes with each seasonal update.

In Y7S1, the shooter game brings one of the most ambitious updates. It not only brings a new operator and a new map but also a completely new meta. However, one more thing also brings a massive impact, and that is the Universal optics for every gun.

While this change may seem small, this one feature has been a wild dream for every player who stepped into the game years ago. This article will give a detailed study on this to answer how the universal optics feature changes the game for good.

How universal optics feature is impacting Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege has been a significant competitive shooter game for a long time. However, it had a few flaws that didn’t make it player-friendly. Leaving its steep learning curve aside, the game didn’t provide its players with a few features in the past that could help its player base.

One such feature is the freedom to choose any optics for weapons to help with aiming. Optics preferences in shooter games like Rainbow Six Siege vary from player to player as comfort is relative.

Every scope in the game has its visual style, and each type is preferred differently. For instance, reflex sights are a hundred percent accurate if a target is right on its tip, while holo and dot sights are accurate at the center.

Also, each of these sights comes in various shapes and form factors. However, before Year 7, some of these sights were only limited to specific guns, for which few guns were favored more for their specific sights.

For which, the new update plays a considerable role in changing that favor by allowing players to have their freedom when choosing sights.

However, there is a catch. Only 1x scopes are universally available and not other scopes like 1.5x,2x, etc. Furthermore, Kali Sniper didn't see any addition to these scopes as her sniper optics are entirely custom-made.

Additionally, Russian operator Glaz benefits from this change as he can use any scope while using his magnification unit as his sniper. This makes him the only operator in Rainbow Six Siege to have all kinds of scopes while having a 4x zoom.

