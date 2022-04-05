All maps confirmed for Rainbow Six Mobile so far

The much-awaited Rainbow Six Mobile will finally be released later this year, sharing many similarities with its previous counterparts. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is known as one of the best tactical first-person shooters on the market. The game, made by Ubisoft, was initially released in December 2015 for PCs and Consoles.

Upon release, Rainbow Six Siege did not even use to be half of what it is at present. Over the years, the developers have released more content by bringing new maps and operators into the game. A similar scenario can be expected with the release of Rainbow Six Mobile.

Which maps have been confirmed for Rainbow Six Mobile so far?

Like Rainbow Six Siege, the mobile iteration will also feature iconic maps from the main game. So far, only two maps have been confirmed for R6 Mobile, i.e., Bank and Border.

In 2015, Rainbow Six Siege was launched, featuring eleven maps. Some of these included the maps mentioned above along with House, Kanal, Consulate, and more. As the game progressed, more content was provided as free DLCs to the players.

With the game being tactical, players needed time to get used to the content provided every season. While the complete list of R6 Mobile maps at launch is yet to be known, a similar occurrence can be expected.

Which other maps might be released for Rainbow Six Mobile at launch?

Since limited information for R6 Mobile is available now, the reader's guess is as good as the writer's. However, considering the history of Rainbow Six Siege, these are some of the maps that may arrive in the mobile iteration at launch, apart from Bank and Border:

House

Kanal

Bartlett University

Consulate

Hereford Base

Presidential Plane

Club House

Skyscraper

Some of the maps mentioned above have gone through multiple changes and reworks over the years. These changes were applied to both PC and Console versions of the game. So it can be expected that the mobile variants of the maps at launch will also look similar to their current counterparts.

Which game modes will be available at launch?

Multiple game modes will be made available to players at launch, including 'Secure the Area' and 'Bomb'. The Bomb mode is played in Competitive and Pro League matches. It needs to be seen how interesting the mobile scene turns out to be for R6Mobile.

Bomb mode of R6 Mobile (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Rainbow Six Mobile will be a miniature version of the actual game, matches will be short and played in best of 3 round format. Players will be able to play as an Attacker or Defender in 5v5 matches while facing highly intense close-quarter combat.

Making tactical decisions on time is a must and requires adequate coordination and communication to pull them off. Upon release, fans will be able to enjoy the acclaimed tactical shooter on both Android and iOS later this year.

