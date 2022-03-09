Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event: All cosmetic rewards, game modes, end date, and more

Halo infinite’s latest event Tactical Ops is now live. 343 Industries is looking to breathe some new life into the game’s multiplayer by spicing things up this time around.

The shooter hasn’t exactly enjoyed a healthy player base in the last couple of months. The lack of content and a clear roadmap forced many players to give up on the game until Season 2 ‘Lone Wolf’ arrives in May.

Hopefully, the Tactical Ops event will look to turn things around for the shooter, as the new game modes look quite fun. The developers will also give away a lot of free rewards and cosmetics to those who consistently take part in the event.

Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops event will run from March 8 to March 22 at 10 AM PST. It will run for two weeks straight, which means Spartans have ample time to get their hands on some event-specific loot.

All new modes in Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops

With the new event, Halo Infinite has introduced a lot of Tactical Slayer variants into the playlist, which players will be able to enjoy on a rotational basis.

To those unaware, Tactical Slayer is just Slayer mode without BRs, radars, shields, or grenades. It’s a very bare-bones mode, where players will have to rely solely on their aiming skills to attain victory.

The different modes that 343 Industries have included in Tactical Ops are:

Tactical Slayer

Tactical Slayer Commandos

Tactical Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical Slayer Stalker Rifles

Tactical Slayer Manglers

All Tactical Slayer modes will be in rotation throughout the next two weeks. For week one, players will be able to enjoy the base Tactical Slayer along with the Mangler and Sidekick variants. The Commando and Stalker Rifle variants will be added to the playlist in week two.

All rewards players can get in Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops

The Tactical Ops event will offer players many free cosmetic rewards for completing the weekly challenges linked to the event.

Spartans will be able to unlock ten tactical-themed cosmetics like:

Epic Stance: Claw Patrol

Rare Visor Mark VII: Phalanx

Epic Charm: Emile

Legendary Backdrop: Lone Wolf

Legendary Helmat: Mark VII – Mark V ZETA

Epic Chest Mark VII: AC/AHD Type 3ZY

Epic Utility Mark VII: MAT – 2550/ Grenade Pack

Legendary Gloves Mark VII: Tigris

Epic Armor Coating Mark VII: Scorpion Punch

Legendary Helmet Attachment Mark VII: UA/Mauros

Players who cannot get their hands on the rewards during the event period will be able to purchase them separately from the in-game shop.

Hopefully, the Tactical Ops event will help Halo Infinite regain a good chunk of its player base before Season 2 finally kicks off in a few months.

