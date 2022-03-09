×
Create
Notifications

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event: All cosmetic rewards, game modes, end date, and more

There are a bunch of new modes in Halo Infinite&rsquo;s Tactical Ops (Image via 343 Industries)
There are a bunch of new modes in Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops (Image via 343 Industries)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 09, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Feature

Halo infinite’s latest event Tactical Ops is now live. 343 Industries is looking to breathe some new life into the game’s multiplayer by spicing things up this time around.

The shooter hasn’t exactly enjoyed a healthy player base in the last couple of months. The lack of content and a clear roadmap forced many players to give up on the game until Season 2 ‘Lone Wolf’ arrives in May.

Tactical Ops, the next free event in #HaloInfinite, has officially arrived! Check out our latest blog for full info on what the event has in store - including a brand new free event pass.🕵️ aka.ms/HaloInfiniteTa… https://t.co/lMqlyq9Wmq

Hopefully, the Tactical Ops event will look to turn things around for the shooter, as the new game modes look quite fun. The developers will also give away a lot of free rewards and cosmetics to those who consistently take part in the event.

Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops event will run from March 8 to March 22 at 10 AM PST. It will run for two weeks straight, which means Spartans have ample time to get their hands on some event-specific loot.

All new modes in Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops

In this month's Canon Fodder, we get a peek at 'Vadam 'n' Vale on the cover of the upcoming novel Halo: Outcasts, take a closer look at the Banished occupation of Zeta Halo, explore the lore behind cylixes, and much more!📚 aka.ms/OfProtocolsAnd… https://t.co/Rk1JGTgcZi

With the new event, Halo Infinite has introduced a lot of Tactical Slayer variants into the playlist, which players will be able to enjoy on a rotational basis.

To those unaware, Tactical Slayer is just Slayer mode without BRs, radars, shields, or grenades. It’s a very bare-bones mode, where players will have to rely solely on their aiming skills to attain victory.

The different modes that 343 Industries have included in Tactical Ops are:

  • Tactical Slayer
  • Tactical Slayer Commandos
  • Tactical Slayer Sidekicks
  • Tactical Slayer Stalker Rifles
  • Tactical Slayer Manglers

All Tactical Slayer modes will be in rotation throughout the next two weeks. For week one, players will be able to enjoy the base Tactical Slayer along with the Mangler and Sidekick variants. The Commando and Stalker Rifle variants will be added to the playlist in week two.

All rewards players can get in Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops

The Tactical Ops event will offer players many free cosmetic rewards for completing the weekly challenges linked to the event.

Spartans will be able to unlock ten tactical-themed cosmetics like:

  • Epic Stance: Claw Patrol
  • Rare Visor Mark VII: Phalanx
  • Epic Charm: Emile
  • Legendary Backdrop: Lone Wolf
  • Legendary Helmat: Mark VII – Mark V ZETA
  • Epic Chest Mark VII: AC/AHD Type 3ZY
  • Epic Utility Mark VII: MAT – 2550/ Grenade Pack
  • Legendary Gloves Mark VII: Tigris
  • Epic Armor Coating Mark VII: Scorpion Punch
  • Legendary Helmet Attachment Mark VII: UA/Mauros

Players who cannot get their hands on the rewards during the event period will be able to purchase them separately from the in-game shop.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, the Tactical Ops event will help Halo Infinite regain a good chunk of its player base before Season 2 finally kicks off in a few months.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी