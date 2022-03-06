When does Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves release?

343 Industries has unveiled details regarding the upcoming Season 2 of Halo Infinite. Titled Lone Wolves, Season 2 brings new maps, game modes, armor cores, and more to the title.
Despite massive requests from the community, 343 isn’t ready to ship the Co-op Campaign and the Forge Mode with Season 2. Halo Infinite Season 1 Heroes of the Reach launched with the game late last year.
Paying homage to the Noble Team, the title started the game off with a bang. With the Mark V [B} added in the battle pass along with its cosmetics, players were able to achieve the iconic armor of Noble Six.
Even though the title kicked off with a bang, it faltered afterward, with no new game modes or maps, lack of Co-op Campaign and Forge, and new content being limited to only paid cosmetics in the store. Hopefully, the launch of Season 2 will address this issue.
Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is set for May 3, 2022
Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is set for March 3, 2022. Initially scheduled for February - March of 2022, essentially three months after the launch, the season was delayed for three months with a mid-season update late last month.
This caused Season 1 to be almost six months long with no new feasible content other than occasional events and cosmetic bundles in-store.
Season 2 will introduce a new battle pass with new cosmetic items for players to earn. It will also bring a new spartan armor core, titled Fracture, two new maps, and new game modes.
However, 343 also announced that they wouldn’t ship the Co-op Campaign or Forge at Season 2 launch, delaying both the Co-op Campaign to mid-season 2 and Forge to season 3.
One of the main frontiers Halo Infinite has failed to contribute to is its lack of post-launch content. Other than some limited-time modes. There hasn’t been any tangible content for the live-service title post-launch.
After almost six months, Season 2’s content might be considered barebones, especially with the title still lacking core Halo experience, like the Co-op Campaign and Forge. At this point, it is pretty uncertain if Halo Infinite will regain its launch excitement with the launch of Season 2 on May 3, 2022.