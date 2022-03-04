Halo Championship Series 2022 Super: Free cosmetic loot and how to redeem them

Halo Championship Series 2022: Oceania and Mexico Supers are set to kick off today. The Supers brings together the region's best teams to compete in the arena and take home a massive prize.

The launch of Halo Infinite reignited the Esports community of Halo, making the 2021-22 season of the Halo Championship Series one of the biggest in terms of participation.

A familiar yet refined physics-based shooting, which is further enhanced by the introduction of the grappling hook, has made Halo Infinite a top choice for competitive play.

How to get the “Whose World Is This” emblem during the Halo Championship Series 2022: Oceania and Mexico Supers

The Halo Championship Series 2022: Oceania Super and the Halo Championship Series 2022: Mexico Super kicks off on March 4 and are all set to conclude on March 6, 2022.

Based on Kickoff Major, HCS Point, and Qualifier, the top eight teams from each region will compete in the pool play group stage, while the 9th and the 10th teams will compete at the playoffs pool play.

HCS is giving away an emblem called “Whose World Is This ” during the Supers via twitch drops. Players have to watch Oceania or the Mexico Super on the HCS Twitch channel for an hour to qualify. Players must be logged in via their twitch account, which should be linked with their Xbox account.

Team Qualified for Halo Championship Series 2022: Oceania and Mexico Supers

The HCS 2022: Oceania and Mexico Supers brings together the best teams from each region to compete. The qualified team for each region is as follows:

HCS 2022: Oceania

Divine Mind - Kickoff Major

Chiefs Esports Club - Kickoff Major

BBR - Oceania HCS Points

Reunited - Oceania HCS Points

Dire Wolves - Top 2 Super Qualifier

Team Immunity Top 2 Super Qualifier

Demons - Top 2 Super Open

Dethruptor Fans - Top 2 Super Open

1620 Kings - 3rd Super Open (Playoff Stage)

LolleyDeGeneres - 4th Super Open (Playoff Stage)

HCS 2022: Mexico

Pittsburgh Knights - Mexico HCS Points

Timbers Esports - Mexico HCS Points

Rebel - Mexico HCS Points

Team Cruelty - Mexico HCS Points

Altar Esports - Top 2 Super Qualifier

Fire N Ice Esports - Top 2 Super Qualifier

K9 Cintanegra - Top 2 Super Open

CintaNegra - Top 2 Super Open

Team SMOG - 3 Super Open (Playoff Stage)

Ignis Esports - 4 Super Open (Playoff Stage)

The Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows Storefront. Players can jump ring in today.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha