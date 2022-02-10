Halo Championship Series Anaheim 2022 Twitch drops: All free cosmetic loot and how to redeem them

Fans of professional Halo Infinite are in for a treat this weekend. Not only will the HCS Anaheim 2022 be kicking off on February 11, but avid audiences can also get their hands on some exclusive drops from Twitch as well.

HCS Anaheim will be the next major Halo Infinite tournament in North America and will be hosted from February 11 to 13. Fans will be able to get their hands on some free cosmetic drops by just watching the games on any of the three official tournament channels which are mentioned in the tweet below.

This time around, drops will function similar to how they did during the previous Raleigh event. Players will be able to get their hands on more skins and cosmetic attachments the longer they spend watching the streams.

Halo Championship Series Anaheim 2022 all Twitch drop rewards and how to receive

Halo Esports #HCS @HCS



The games begin Friday Feb 11.



aka.ms/Anaheim2022 We're kicking off the first LAN of the new year at the @HCS NA Regional Finals in Anaheim! NA's best teams will clash for the lion's share of $125,000. Can @Cloud9 continue their dominance, or will we see a new victor?The games begin Friday Feb 11. We're kicking off the first LAN of the new year at the @HCS NA Regional Finals in Anaheim! NA's best teams will clash for the lion's share of $125,000. Can @Cloud9 continue their dominance, or will we see a new victor?The games begin Friday Feb 11.🏆 aka.ms/Anaheim2022 https://t.co/XSQ5Ryz7LI

Upon viewing the stream long enough, fans will receive a notification on the platform, around the top right-hand corner of their browser.

Upon clicking this button, players will automatically be redirected to the Drops section of their Twitch account. Here they will be required to connect their Twitch account to their Xbox/Microsoft account to be able to redeem all the free cosmetics.

Players who accidentally connected the wrong account will be able to disconnect it at any time and retry the steps again.

As for the drops themselves, audiences can look forward to the HCS Winter skins, which feature a red, blue, black, and white layout. The Winter Assault Rifle skin will drop after just one hour of watch time. For two hours of watch time, the second drop will be the HCS Winter Sidekick for the pistol. For the final three hours of watch time it will be the HCS Winter Battle Rifle skin.

All three drops can be obtained from any one of the broadcast channels, and players will not have to keep all three streams open just to get their hands on the winter-themed goodies.

Additionally, weapon cosmetics are not the only drops that players can look forward to. For those watching HCS partnered co-streamers for an hour, they might be able to get their hands on a new emblem and name plate.

There will be an extra drop during the Anaheim grand finals, on February 13, streaming which for an hour will get players the Celebration pose. It’s limited to the grand finals alone, so players will not be able to get in in the initial two days of the competition.

