Halo Championship Series (HCS) 2021-22 North America Pro Series 3 qualified teams, start date, and more

The 2021-22 season of the Halo Championship Series (HCS) is underway, with Pro Series 2 coming to an end and Pro Series 3 set to kick off soon.

Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s flagship first-person arcade shooter franchise, has become one of the most popular titles, both casually and competitively. The balance between physics-based action and fair gunplay makes it a top choice for competitive action.

The Halo Championship Series is taking place across four regions: North America, Europe, Mexico, and Oceania, each with a Regional Pro Series and Open Series, culminating in the Championship.

Let’s look at the HCS 2021-22 North America Pro Series 3.

Halo Championship Series 2021-22 North America Pro Series 3: All details

Previously, at the Pro Series 2, Cloud9 took down Optip Gaming at the best of 5 grand finale 3-0. The winner gained 8,000 HCS points, while Optic Gaming gained 6,000 HCS points.

The third and fourth-placed teams, Faze Clan and XSET, won 5,000 and 4,000 HCS points, respectively.

The HCS 2021-22 North America Pro Series 3 brings together the top 8 teams from Pro Series 2 and the top 8 teams from Open Series 5 to determine the best side. So far, the qualified teams for Pro Series 3 from the Pro Series 2 are:

Cloud9

Optic Gaming

Faze Clan

XSET

Build By Gamers

eUnited

Pioneers

Spacestation

The above rosters will be joined by the top 8 teams from Open Series 5, which will take place on January 16, in Pro Series 3, occurring on January 20. The matches will follow a double-elimination bracket, with each game being a best of three, except for the grand final, which will be the best of five.

The top 8 teams from Pro Series 3 will qualify for the HCS NA Pro Series 4. The sides will also gain HCS Points and a $2000 prize pool for the top two teams.

