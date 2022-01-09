BBG Halo Infinite pro Minds, accused of wall-hacking in an online tournament against Pioneers

Halo Infinite professional player of BBG (Built by Gamers) Minds was recently accused of using wall-hacks against Pioneers at the 2nd Annual Magic Mushroom Clubhouse NFT Weekly Tournament, which had a massive prize pool of $10,000.

The accusations were lodged by Roman "Druk" Nasirudin, as he shared a match replay video, breaking down the instances of alleged wall-hacking. Minds, Built By Games, or the tournament host Magic Mushroom Clubhouse is yet to respond to the accusations.

In the limited time since its release, Halo Infinite has already exploded in the North American as well as the European competitive scene. The balance between fast-paced physics-based action and balanced gunplay has enticed the Halo 5 Guardians players to shift over to the latest title and several new professional players to enter the competitive scene.

Aside from the 343 organized Halo Championship Series, many organizers have hosted both online and offline tournaments of Halo Infinite. The 2nd Annual Magic Mushroom Clubhouse NFT Weekly Tournament recently saw the participation from many notable North American Halo Infinite rosters. Built By Gamers won the finals against the Pioneers with a final score of (3-2).

Recently Roman "Druk" Nasirudin shared a video accusing BBG player Minds of using wall-hacks during the finals. He went over multiple instances of the match, where Minds seemingly had knowledge of opponent locations and acted accordingly, including pre-firing and reloading without caring about possible peaks.

youtube.com/watch?v=xgtaG9… Here is a compilation of walling clips while playing BBG in the $10k @MushroomClubNFT tournament Here is a compilation of walling clips while playing BBG in the $10k @MushroomClubNFT tournament youtube.com/watch?v=xgtaG9… https://t.co/EtYyd1b5wH

He also seemingly pushes lanes according to the movement of the opposing teams. While Druk acknowledges that it could be a mere coincidence and instinctual gameplay, the sheer number of pre-emptive responses makes it especially suspicious.

Unfortunately, hacks have become prevalent in the Halo Infinite in its short time since launch. However, accusations of wall-hacking in a tournament against a professional player of a top-tier team like Built By Gamers is quite serious.

SUDDOTH 1 🅙 @suddoth1 @Druk_RN @MushroomClubNFT Maybe the dsync on theater is slightly delayed that he might have expected you guys to push there and the angle doesn’t show the split second he saw you idk man. @Druk_RN @MushroomClubNFT Maybe the dsync on theater is slightly delayed that he might have expected you guys to push there and the angle doesn’t show the split second he saw you idk man.

Krilsy @Krilsy_ @Druk_RN @MushroomClubNFT Maybe I’m wrong but there’s defo a gun shot here could be someone from B and he could have been reacting to the gun shot @Druk_RN @MushroomClubNFT Maybe I’m wrong but there’s defo a gun shot here could be someone from B and he could have been reacting to the gun shot https://t.co/eGfOo8iRfX

The accusations have left the Halo pro-community divided, as some players agree with Durk while other players are giving Mind the benefit of the doubt by taking the desync in the theater mode into account.

Mind, Built By Gamers, and Magic Mushroom Clubhouse is yet to make any official statements regarding the matter.

