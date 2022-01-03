Halo Championship Series (HCS) Pro Series 1: All teams who qualified for the event

2022 is looking incredible for the Halo Infinite competitive scene. The HCS roadmap is packed with some of the most intense professional tournaments from across the globe, and the competitive stage for the season is finally gearing up to start with the Pro Series 1 event.
The Halo Championship Pro Series 1 will be kicking off tomorrow, January 4, 2022, with the Mexico and Oceania region. The competition will be a regional event that will be taking place across the four regions of Europe, North America, Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), and Mexico.
343 industries have finally revealed their plans for the domestic as well as the international circuits that will be leading into the Halo Worlds Champions later this October. The regional Pro Series games will be the first step leading towards making 2022 a very exciting season for competitive Halo fans.
All teams who qualified for Halo Championship Pro Series 1
After a couple of days of open qualifiers, the following Halo Infinite teams have finally booked their tickets to this week’s Pro Series games
North America top 8:
- Team War
- Oxygen Esports
- Falling Esports
- Built by Gamers (BBG)
- Complexity Gaming
- Gamers First (G1)
- Unsigned Talent
- EXO
Top 8 European teams who qualified:
- Bongo
- Suus
- eazY Team
- Fantastic
- Wake Up
- Almighty
- Kitty Krew
- HighStakes
Top 4 teams from Australia and New Zealand (Oceania):
- Malicious
- Nuke and Pave
- 1620 Kings
- Dethruptor fans
Top 4 teams who qualified for the Mexico pro series 1
- Timbers Esports
- Enchiladas
- CN Singularity
- Altar Esports
Halo Championship Pro Series 1 schedule and where to watch
The schedule for the HCS Pro Series 1 is as follows:
January 4
- Australia and New Zealand (Oceania): 6 pm AEDT
- Mexico: 6 pm CT
January 5
- Europe: 6 pm GMT
January 6
- North America: 6 pm ET
Also ReadArticle Continues below
To catch the matches live, Halo Infinite fans will be able to see their favorite players in action on this link for YouTube, and Twitch viewers will be able to see it on the official Halo channel and the subsidiary ES channel.