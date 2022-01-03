Halo Championship Series (HCS) Pro Series 1: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The Halo Infinite competitive season will officially be kicking off this week with the HCS Pro Series 1.

The competition will witness teams globally fighting it out in their regional qualifiers and get a chance to go head-to-head with some of the best teams that the world has to offer.

The Halo Championship Pro Series 1 will start tomorrow, January 4, 2022, with the Oceania and Mexico regions.

343 Industries has finally revealed the schedule and bracket system for the upcoming event. It would seem 2022 will be packed with some intense competitive Halo.

With Cloud9 winning the HCS 2021 last month, North American fans of the shooter will be quite interested to see just how well this team fares in 2022.

Halo Pro Series 1 schedule

As per the official tweet from the Halo Infinite developers, the first week of the Pro Series will follow the following schedule:

January 4

Australia and New Zealand (Oceania): 6 pm AEDT

6 pm AEDT Mexico: 6 pm CT

January 5

Europe: 6 pm GMT

January 6

North America: 6 pm ET

Eight teams from Europe, eight from NA, four from Mexico, and four from Oceania have already made their way to the Pro Series 1 through the Open Qualifiers.

Where to watch HCS Pro Series 1 matches

The Pro Series 1 schedule for all regions and channels (Image via Halo Infinite Championship)

Halo Infinite fans will be able to watch their favorite players go head to head in the regional series on the official live stream channels.

For YouTube, fans can click on this link.

For Twitch, Pro Series 1 can be caught on the official Halo channel and the subsidiary ES channel.

After Pro Series 1, Pro Series 2 is scheduled to start on January 11, 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer