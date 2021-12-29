New Halo Infinite Oddball visual glitch is making the ball zoom around the map like a 'Snitch'

Halo Infinite players have discovered a new glitch in the Oddball game mode of the shooter, where they are seemingly able to make the ball (skull) fly around the map for a period of time.

However, this is just a visual glitch that appears when the ball is melled out of the map and a phantom skull takes its place, zooming across the entire arena while the actual ball reappears at the spawn point.

Coach Juckor | Halo ANZ @Juckor_ My oddball started doing this weird thing in a custom game??? Is this normal? #HaloInfinite I was trying out the oddball melee glitch and then it started flying around on its own My oddball started doing this weird thing in a custom game??? Is this normal? #HaloInfinite I was trying out the oddball melee glitch and then it started flying around on its own https://t.co/RkJbGTxNQD

Halo Infinite’s Oddball already has a significant number of glitches that players exploit to have an advantage over their opponents by stalling out the game. And while this glitch is not something that will give a team a competitive edge, it’s quite disorienting and can be annoyingly distracting for many.

Many community members have also taken to likening the glitch to the game of Quidditch from the Harry Potter franchise.

The ball does seem to zoom around the map like a Snitch, and it’s hilarious to visualize a Spartan running after the ball, trying to grapple it in.

New Halo Infinite Oddball melee glitch

The Halo Infinite Oddball 'Snitch' glitch is not too difficult to replicate. Players who want to try it out in their games can do it by meleeing the ball out of the map while crouching down on its spawn point.

With the right timing, the ball will be flung out of the map, leaving an apparition behind that will zoom all over the arena and make things quite confusing for those who have no idea of what’s going on.

As the above tweet states, this is just a visual glitch, and the ball actually reappears in the spawn point, where players can collect it once again to continue the match.

Halo Infinite offers a variety of ways for players to express their creativity with the game modes because of the varied physical interactions that the various aspects of the game have with each other. In Oddball’s case, the ball can be thrown, dropped, stuck in walls, flung atop roofs, grappled on to, and even repelled, allowing players to employ a variety of playstyles.

This new glitch is also something that can be used particularly well, and Halo Infinite fans can abuse it to disorient those who are yet to be aware of this new strange mechanic.

