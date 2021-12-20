Cloud9 crowned Halo Infinite Champions at Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major

After three days of top-tier competitive Halo, Cloud9 was crowned the first-ever Halo Infinite Champions at the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major. The competition was held at Raleigh Convention Center.

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major brought together the top teams across North America, Europe, and Oceania to crown the best of the best. It is also the first major Halo tournament based on the recently released Halo Infinite. The title balances fast-flowing physics-based momentum with balanced gameplay, making it ideal for competitive Halo.

Cloud9 went up against eUnited at the best of seven matches and won by a final score of (4 - 1). Let’s take a closer look at the results.

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major - Cloud9 defeats eUnited by (4 - 1) at the grand finals

Cloud9 qualified for the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major for North American HCS Point. The team faced off against SpaceStation Gaming, XSET, and Acend in Pool D in Pool Play.

Cloud9 won all three pool stage matches, and as a top team of the stage, qualified directly for Upper Bracket - Round 2 of the Playoff Stage.

Cloud9 Faced off against Team WaR (3 - 0), Quadrant (3 - 1), Optic Gaming (3 - 2), and eUnited (3 - 2) in different stages of the Upper Bracket and won all of them. As such, the roster maintained a winning streak throughout Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major and qualified for the best-of-seven grand final.

Cloud9 won against eUnited by a final score of (4 - 1).

The result of each map are as follows,

Cloud9 vs eUnited (4 - 1)

Map 1 : Streets (Oddball) - Clound9 (2 - 0) eUnited

Map 2 : Recharge (Slayer) - Clound9 (46 - 45) eUnited

Map 3 : Live Fire (Stronghold) - Clound9 (250 - 157) eUnited

Map 4 : Aquarius (Capture the Flag) - Clound9 (1 - 2) eUnited

Map 5 : Bazaar (Slayer) - Clound9 (50 - 37) eUnited

Map 6 : Recharge (Oddball) - Forfeited

Map 7: Streets (Slayer) - Forfeited

As the winners of the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major, Cloud9 won 25,000 HCS Points along with $140,000 USD, whereas the runner-up, eUnited won 15,000 HCS Points and $84,000 USD.

