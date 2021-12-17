Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major - All qualified teams and the pools

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major kicks off today, December 17, at the Raleigh Convention Center. The tournament brings together the best teams from North America, Europe, and Oceania for a massive prize pool of $250,000.
Halo Infinite, the much anticipated next-generation title for the iconic first-person arcade-shooter franchise, was released recently. The game has taken the world by storm due to its balanced gameplay and fast-paced action.
The free-to-play aspect, as well as the day and date launch on the PC platform, alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S has opened up the opportunity for more players to jump in.
All the participating teams of Halo Infinite Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major
Halo Infinite Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is the game's first-ever major tournament to take place. Overall, there are a total of 16 teams across 4 pools. The top 2 teams from each pool will move on to the Championship Upper Bracket round 2 whereas the bottom 2 teams will move on to the Championship Upper Bracket round 1.
Pool A
- Bing Chilling - Europe HCS Points
- Chiefs Esports Club - Oceania Qualifier
- Kansas City Pioneers - North America HCS Points
- OpTic Gaming - North America Qualifier
Pool B
- Divine Mind - Replacement HCS Points (ANZ)
- FaZe Clan - North America Qualifier
- G2 Esports - North America HCS Points
- Natus Vincere - Europe HCS Points
Pool C
- eUnited - North America Qualifier
- Oxygen Esports - North America HCS Points
- Quadrant - Europe Qualifier
- The Boys - Replacement HCS Points (EU)
Pool D
- Acend - Europe Qualifier
- Cloud9 - North America HCS Points
- Spacestation Gaming - Replacement HCS Points (NA)
- XSET - Replacement HCS Points (Sentinels)
The matches kick-off today, on December 17, and are expected to be wrapped up by December 19. There will be simultaneous matches, and all of them will be streamed online on both Twitch and YouTube outlets of Halo esports.
The best of the best Halo rosters are facing off against each other and it’ll be interesting to see how the top competitive players adapt to a new title in the Halo franchise.
With new gameplay mechanics, a fresh crop of competitive teams and players, advancements in hardware and much more, it will give fans another intense esports tournament to enjoy before the year ends.