Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major playoff standings and results

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major brings together the best of the best Halo teams across America, Europe, and Oceania to find the top teams.

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is the first time a competitive tournament is being played on the recently released Halo Infinite. The title perfectly combines balanced gameplay with smooth performance to deliver the next generation of competitive Halo.

Following a Pool Plays and Open Bracket, a total of 32 teams faced off in the Playoff stages. Let’s take a look at the results and standings so far.

Playoff standings and results of Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major

Following the Pool Play and Open Bracket, a total of 32 teams qualified for the playoff stage of the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major. The bottom eight teams of the open Bracket qualified for Lower Bracket - round 1, whereas the top eight teams qualified for Upper Bracket - round 1, facing off against the bottom eight teams of Pool Plays. The top 8 teams of Pool Play meanwhile get an advantage as they directly qualify for Upper Bracket Round 2.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the results and standings.

Upper Bracket - Round 1

The Boys vs Sentinels (0 - 3)

The Guard vs XSET (2 - 3)

Team War vs Divine Mind (3 - 0)

BLVKHVND vs Chiefs Esports Club (0 - 3)

Status Quo vs Acend (0 - 3)

Oxygen Esports vs Build By Gamers (2 - 3)

Mock-it Esports vs Bing Chilling (3 - 1)

FootFungus 792 vs Natus Vincere (0 - 3)

Upper Bracket - Round 2

Optic Gaming vs Sentinels (3 - 0)

Faze Clan vs XSET (3 - 0)

Cloud9 vs Team War (3 - 0)

Quadrant vs Chiefs Esports Club (3 - 0)

G2 Esports vs Acend (0 - 3)

Kansas City Pioneers vs Build By Gamers (3 - 0)

eUnited vs Mock-it Esports (3 - 0)

SpaceStation Gaming vs Natus Vincere (3 - 1)

Upper Bracket - Quarterfinals

Optic Gaming vs Faze Clan (3 - 1)

Cloud9 vs Quadrant (3 - 1)

Acend vs Kansas City Pioneers (0 - 3)

eUnited vs SpaceStation Gaming (3 - 0)

Upper Bracket - Semifinals

Optic Gaming vs Cloud9 (TBD December 19)

Kansas City Pioneers vs eUnited (TBD December 19)

Lower Bracket - Round 1

The Boys vs WarZ (0 - 3)

The Guard vs Falling Esports (3 - 1)

Divine Mind Exile Gaming (0 - 3)

BLVKHVND vs Aspire Entertainment (0 - 3)

Statius Quo vs Vandyl (3 - 2)

Oxygen Esports vs Solaris (3 - 1)

Bing Chilling vs Unsigned Talent (0 - 3)

Foot Fungus 792 vs Gamers First (0-3)

Lower Bracket - Round 2

Natus Vincere vs WarZ (3 - 0)

Mock-it Esports vs The Guard (1 - 3)

Build By Gamers vs Exile Gaming (3 - 0)

G2 Esports vs Aspire Entertainment (3 - 0)

Chiefs Esports Club vs Status Quo (1 - 3)

Team WaR vs Oxygen Esports (3 - 0)

XSET vs Unsigned Talent (0 - 3)

Sentinels vs Gamers First (3 - 0)

Lower Bracket - Round 3

Natus Vincere vs The Guard (TBD December 19)

Build By Gamers vs G2 esports (TBD December 19)

Status Quo vs Team WaR (TBD December 19)

Unsigned Talent vs Sentinels (TBD December 19)

December 19, 2021, is the final day of the Halo Championship Series 2021: kickoff Major. Fans will certainly be watching to see who will be crowned as the Champions.

