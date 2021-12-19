Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major playoff standings and results

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major brings together the best of the best Halo teams across America, Europe, and Oceania to find the top teams.
Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is the first time a competitive tournament is being played on the recently released Halo Infinite. The title perfectly combines balanced gameplay with smooth performance to deliver the next generation of competitive Halo.
Following a Pool Plays and Open Bracket, a total of 32 teams faced off in the Playoff stages. Let’s take a look at the results and standings so far.
Playoff standings and results of Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major
Following the Pool Play and Open Bracket, a total of 32 teams qualified for the playoff stage of the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major. The bottom eight teams of the open Bracket qualified for Lower Bracket - round 1, whereas the top eight teams qualified for Upper Bracket - round 1, facing off against the bottom eight teams of Pool Plays. The top 8 teams of Pool Play meanwhile get an advantage as they directly qualify for Upper Bracket Round 2.
With that being said, let’s take a look at the results and standings.
Upper Bracket - Round 1
- The Boys vs Sentinels (0 - 3)
- The Guard vs XSET (2 - 3)
- Team War vs Divine Mind (3 - 0)
- BLVKHVND vs Chiefs Esports Club (0 - 3)
- Status Quo vs Acend (0 - 3)
- Oxygen Esports vs Build By Gamers (2 - 3)
- Mock-it Esports vs Bing Chilling (3 - 1)
- FootFungus 792 vs Natus Vincere (0 - 3)
Upper Bracket - Round 2
- Optic Gaming vs Sentinels (3 - 0)
- Faze Clan vs XSET (3 - 0)
- Cloud9 vs Team War (3 - 0)
- Quadrant vs Chiefs Esports Club (3 - 0)
- G2 Esports vs Acend (0 - 3)
- Kansas City Pioneers vs Build By Gamers (3 - 0)
- eUnited vs Mock-it Esports (3 - 0)
- SpaceStation Gaming vs Natus Vincere (3 - 1)
Upper Bracket - Quarterfinals
- Optic Gaming vs Faze Clan (3 - 1)
- Cloud9 vs Quadrant (3 - 1)
- Acend vs Kansas City Pioneers (0 - 3)
- eUnited vs SpaceStation Gaming (3 - 0)
Upper Bracket - Semifinals
- Optic Gaming vs Cloud9 (TBD December 19)
- Kansas City Pioneers vs eUnited (TBD December 19)
Lower Bracket - Round 1
- The Boys vs WarZ (0 - 3)
- The Guard vs Falling Esports (3 - 1)
- Divine Mind Exile Gaming (0 - 3)
- BLVKHVND vs Aspire Entertainment (0 - 3)
- Statius Quo vs Vandyl (3 - 2)
- Oxygen Esports vs Solaris (3 - 1)
- Bing Chilling vs Unsigned Talent (0 - 3)
- Foot Fungus 792 vs Gamers First (0-3)
Lower Bracket - Round 2
- Natus Vincere vs WarZ (3 - 0)
- Mock-it Esports vs The Guard (1 - 3)
- Build By Gamers vs Exile Gaming (3 - 0)
- G2 Esports vs Aspire Entertainment (3 - 0)
- Chiefs Esports Club vs Status Quo (1 - 3)
- Team WaR vs Oxygen Esports (3 - 0)
- XSET vs Unsigned Talent (0 - 3)
- Sentinels vs Gamers First (3 - 0)
Lower Bracket - Round 3
- Natus Vincere vs The Guard (TBD December 19)
- Build By Gamers vs G2 esports (TBD December 19)
- Status Quo vs Team WaR (TBD December 19)
- Unsigned Talent vs Sentinels (TBD December 19)
December 19, 2021, is the final day of the Halo Championship Series 2021: kickoff Major. Fans will certainly be watching to see who will be crowned as the Champions.