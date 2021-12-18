Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major - Pool Play schedule, where to watch, and more

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major kicks off today with Pool Play, where the top 16 teams are facing off against each other to make their way to the playoff stage.

For the first time ever, Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is being played on the recently launched Halo Infinite. The title’s satisfying gameplay paired with balanced action makes it irresistible for competitive esports. The free-to-play nature, along with the day and date launch on PC, also opened up the opportunity for many new players to pick up the title.

The pool play stage of the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major takes place on December 17, 2021, while the playoff stage takes place on December 18 and 19, 2021.

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major Pool Play schedule

The 16 teams of Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major are divided into four pools of four teams each, where they’ll play in a best of five, round-robin format. With that being said, let’s take a look at the schedule for all the Pool Plays on December 17, 2021.

Pool A

Chiefs Esports Club vs Bing Chilling

Optic Gaming vs Chiefs Esports Club

Kansas City Pioneers vs Bing Chilling

Optic Gaming vs Bing Chilling

Kansas City Pioneers vs Chiefs Esports Club

Optic Gaming vs Kansas City Pioneers

Pool B

Natus Vincere vs Divine Mind

Faze Clan vs Divine Mind

G2 Esports vs Natus Vincere

Faze Clan vs Natus Vincere

G2 Esports vs Divine Mind

Faze Clan vs G2 Esports

Pool C

Oxygen Esports vs The Boys

eUnited vs The Boys

Quadrant vs Oxygen Esports

eUnited vs Oxygen Esports

Quadrant vs The Boys

eUnited vs Quadrant

Pool D

XSET vs Spacestation Gaming

Cloud9 vs Spacestation Gaming

Acend vs XSET

Cloud9 vs XSET

Acend vs Spacestation Gaming

Cloud9 vs Acend

Where to watch Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major pool stage is happening across four different arenas at once. All of the matches are being streamed on Halo Esports Official YouTube and Twitch Channels. Aside from that, the matches are also being co-steamed by several notable streamers.

The Halo Championship Series is also dropping exclusive in-game cosmetic items, which includes weapon skins and armor coatings, for watching the broadcast.

