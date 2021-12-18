Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major - Pool Play schedule, where to watch, and more

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major kicks off today with Pool Play, where the top 16 teams are facing off against each other to make their way to the playoff stage.
For the first time ever, Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is being played on the recently launched Halo Infinite. The title’s satisfying gameplay paired with balanced action makes it irresistible for competitive esports. The free-to-play nature, along with the day and date launch on PC, also opened up the opportunity for many new players to pick up the title.
The pool play stage of the Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major takes place on December 17, 2021, while the playoff stage takes place on December 18 and 19, 2021.
Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major Pool Play schedule
The 16 teams of Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major are divided into four pools of four teams each, where they’ll play in a best of five, round-robin format. With that being said, let’s take a look at the schedule for all the Pool Plays on December 17, 2021.
Pool A
- Chiefs Esports Club vs Bing Chilling
- Optic Gaming vs Chiefs Esports Club
- Kansas City Pioneers vs Bing Chilling
- Optic Gaming vs Bing Chilling
- Kansas City Pioneers vs Chiefs Esports Club
- Optic Gaming vs Kansas City Pioneers
Pool B
- Natus Vincere vs Divine Mind
- Faze Clan vs Divine Mind
- G2 Esports vs Natus Vincere
- Faze Clan vs Natus Vincere
- G2 Esports vs Divine Mind
- Faze Clan vs G2 Esports
Pool C
- Oxygen Esports vs The Boys
- eUnited vs The Boys
- Quadrant vs Oxygen Esports
- eUnited vs Oxygen Esports
- Quadrant vs The Boys
- eUnited vs Quadrant
Pool D
- XSET vs Spacestation Gaming
- Cloud9 vs Spacestation Gaming
- Acend vs XSET
- Cloud9 vs XSET
- Acend vs Spacestation Gaming
- Cloud9 vs Acend
Where to watch Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major
The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major pool stage is happening across four different arenas at once. All of the matches are being streamed on Halo Esports Official YouTube and Twitch Channels. Aside from that, the matches are also being co-steamed by several notable streamers.
The Halo Championship Series is also dropping exclusive in-game cosmetic items, which includes weapon skins and armor coatings, for watching the broadcast.