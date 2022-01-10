Halo Infinite pros calling out cheaters and 343's lack of action against them

Halo Infinite has one of the most combative multiplayer scenes with the ongoing HCS.

Unfortunately, history has shown that several competitive shooters have had a history of cheaters. If there are cheaters, there will be incidences of them being called out publicly, which has happened again.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer modes are entirely free of cost, and the title is available on Windows and both current and next-generation consoles of Xbox. Naturally, it has a huge player base, particularly in the multiplayer scene, and to get an advantage, certain players try to cheat their way through.

The free-of-cost nature of Halo Infinite's multiplayer also reduces the risk of being caught since there is very little to lose. Nevertheless, cheaters do get caught, and even if they're not out in the open, fellow users can always find out who has been cheating.

Halo Infinite player Iden, accused of being a cheater, gets called out in public

Cheating in any video game works until the hackers get caught, mainly by the game's anti-cheat software. But usually, they are first tracked by fellow players, and that is the case with Halo Infinite player Iden.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Get it done Notorious Halo cheater "Iden" has been called out by so many people, and now add two of the biggest names in the game also calling him out, with Lucid and FormaLGet it done @Halo Notorious Halo cheater "Iden" has been called out by so many people, and now add two of the biggest names in the game also calling him out, with Lucid and FormaLGet it done @Halo https://t.co/9vZW9PsUCA

Several players have previously caught Iden, but the accusations have taken more weight. Team Optic's Lucid and Formal have now gone on record from their own Twitter handles to state how gamers are doing half the job by pointing out cheaters like Iden.

OpTic Lucid @Lucid_TW Sorry to say this bluntly, but we’re really doing 343s job out here for these cheaters. Get us a direct contact or actually do something about these guys. This game has had a great launch, do not let this slip. Sorry to say this bluntly, but we’re really doing 343s job out here for these cheaters. Get us a direct contact or actually do something about these guys. This game has had a great launch, do not let this slip. https://t.co/Ht8HbWi5bi

Sadly, 343 Industries is yet to take notice of this issue, resulting in cheaters thriving in Halo Infinite. It's also a fact that the title has one of the most unfriendly ways to report in-game.

Ironically, several other games now have the hassle-free option of reporting fellow players if their behavior is suspicious.

Even though mobile titles have swiftly adopted this technology, it's pretty surprising seeing the facility unavailable in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite multiplayer has severe issues of cheaters

It's a known fact for some time now that Halo Infinite multiplayer has cheaters. Several community members have expressed their anguish over the fact that the cheaters ruin their in-game experiences, be it as a professional or a casual gamer.

Window @Wodniwwindow @Lucid_TW Yeah I had 2 quit bc onyx has way 2 many cheaters and im not good enough 2 possibly beat them and keep playing @Lucid_TW Yeah I had 2 quit bc onyx has way 2 many cheaters and im not good enough 2 possibly beat them and keep playing

343 Industries may have talked the talk, but they have yet to walk. Several issues are there in multiplayer mode and are yet to be fixed. The community will undoubtedly hope that the developers will at least ban the cheaters to start the proceedings.

